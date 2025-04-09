Grizzlies Get Further Positive Jaylen Wells Update After Fall vs. Hornets
On Tuesday, Memphis Grizzlies fans around the world held their breath as guard Jaylen Wells tumbled to the ground on a dunk attempt gone horribly wrong. Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul.
After a tense period in which the Grizzlies' training staff attended to him, Wells was stretchered off the court. He later gave fans a positive update, but apprehension abounded.
Wednesday brought further good news. Per Aman Dhesi—Wells's agent—via ESPN's Shams Charania, the guard has been discharged from the hospital. He will, by all accounts, need significant time to recover.
Wells, 21, has been a revelation this season for a second-round draft pick. He's averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game—all while playing in a league-leading 79 contests.
That came on the heels of a stellar sole season at Washington State, where his 5.9 turnover percentage led the conference by a sizeable margin.
Memphis is currently 47-32, seventh in the Western Conference.