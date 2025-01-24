Grizzlies' Motivation for Jimmy Butler Trade, Despite His Resistance, Revealed
The Miami Heat would like to trade disgruntled star Jimmy Butler by the trade deadline in February, but that will be easier said than done.
Miami is looking for somebody to meet their lofty asking price for Butler in trade talks, which have yet to materialize in a deal for the Heat star.
What is known is that Butler would prefer to not be traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite Butler voicing his opposition to landing in Memphis, the Grizzlies are interested in trying to trade for him anyway.
ESPN NBA reporters Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst explained what the motivation from Memphis' side would be in Butler trade talks.
"The Grizzlies are lurking in Butler trade talks," Bontemps and Windhorst noted. "[Grizzlies] have been in contact with the Heat during the process. Rival league executives believe Memphis is trying to combine a talent influx with offloading some future salary so it can facilitate a contract extension for Jaren Jackson Jr. as early as this summer. Butler, meanwhile, has made it known that he coupld opt out of his contract this summer and seek free agency. Sources have theorized that if the Grizzlies can acquire him for a playoff run and also free cap space this summer, that's where their interests might lie."
It will be interesting to see if the Grizzlies become major players in trade talks with the Heat even with Butler saying he doesn't want to be traded there. There will surely be more to come.