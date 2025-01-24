NBA Insider Describes Heat's Interest Level for Trading Jimmy Butler
The Miami Heat remain motivated to trade disgruntled star player Jimmy Butler ahead of the NBA's February trade deadline, but roadblocks still exist, according to a report from ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst.
According to the report, there's motivation by both the Heat and Butler's camp to get a deal done, but offers that have come in have not been to Miami's liking. The Heat are seeking players to help them win now, young talent, draft capital and expiring contracts through 2026. The Heat, in earnest, are setting up for a loaded 2026 NBA free agency class that is set to feature Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, De'Aaron Fox and Jaren Jackson Jr. among others. Miami is always a destination for free agents thanks to the allure of South Beach and Florida's lack of state income tax.
Bontemps and Windhorst noted that while a deal could still take place in the next few weeks, there's a real chance that the saga drags into the summer.
The relationship between the Heat and Butler continues to be contentious, with no immediate end in sight.