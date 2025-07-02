SI

Grizzlies Share Positive Jaren Jackson Jr. Medical Update After Announcing Toe Surgery

Jackson also signed a massive five-year extension on Monday night.

Brigid Kennedy

Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. on Apr 8, 2025.
Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. on Apr 8, 2025. / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
In this story:

Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. has had quite the week.

Just one day after signing a massive five-year $240 million extension at the start of free agency, the Grizzlies announced Tuesday that their star big man would need surgery for a turf toe injury he sustained while playing in a "live basketball run offsite."

But never fear, Memphis fans: A positive update was released on Wednesday afternoon.

"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. underwent a successful procedure to repair a turf toe injury in his right foot," Grizzlies PR wrote in a statement released on social media. "Jackson Jr. will be reevaluated in approximately 12 weeks and is expected to make a full recovery."

Check out that full release below:

In his 2024-25 campaign, the 6'10" Michigan State export averaged a stunning 22.2 points (23rd in the league), 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 48.8% from the field. Safe to say the Grizzlies will want him healthy for next season, not only because they paid him, but because the team is no doubt hoping to make it past the first round of the playoffs next year.

Well, good news is it sounds like he should be ready to go by the fall. A sigh of relief for all.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA