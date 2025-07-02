Grizzlies Share Positive Jaren Jackson Jr. Medical Update After Announcing Toe Surgery
Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. has had quite the week.
Just one day after signing a massive five-year $240 million extension at the start of free agency, the Grizzlies announced Tuesday that their star big man would need surgery for a turf toe injury he sustained while playing in a "live basketball run offsite."
But never fear, Memphis fans: A positive update was released on Wednesday afternoon.
"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. underwent a successful procedure to repair a turf toe injury in his right foot," Grizzlies PR wrote in a statement released on social media. "Jackson Jr. will be reevaluated in approximately 12 weeks and is expected to make a full recovery."
Check out that full release below:
In his 2024-25 campaign, the 6'10" Michigan State export averaged a stunning 22.2 points (23rd in the league), 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 48.8% from the field. Safe to say the Grizzlies will want him healthy for next season, not only because they paid him, but because the team is no doubt hoping to make it past the first round of the playoffs next year.
Well, good news is it sounds like he should be ready to go by the fall. A sigh of relief for all.