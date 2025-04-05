SI

Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Ruled Out vs. Pistons

Morant will not play on Saturday night due to an illness.

Mike McDaniel

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been ruled out of Saturday night's game vs. the Pistons due to an illness.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been ruled out of Saturday night's game vs. the Pistons due to an illness. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been ruled out of Saturday night's contest against the Detroit Pistons due to an illness, the team announced.

Morant, who has had a busy week due to multiple finger gun celebrations that earned him a warning and subsequent fine from the NBA, has played in just 47 games this season for Memphis, averaging 22.9 points, 7.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Morant's availability continues to be an issue for the Grizzlies, who will need him healthy to reach their full potential in the playoffs, which will begin later this month.

Entering Saturday's contest, the Grizzlies are 45-32 and sitting as the No. 8 seed in the West.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA