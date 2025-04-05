Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Ruled Out vs. Pistons
Morant will not play on Saturday night due to an illness.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been ruled out of Saturday night's contest against the Detroit Pistons due to an illness, the team announced.
Morant, who has had a busy week due to multiple finger gun celebrations that earned him a warning and subsequent fine from the NBA, has played in just 47 games this season for Memphis, averaging 22.9 points, 7.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Morant's availability continues to be an issue for the Grizzlies, who will need him healthy to reach their full potential in the playoffs, which will begin later this month.
Entering Saturday's contest, the Grizzlies are 45-32 and sitting as the No. 8 seed in the West.
