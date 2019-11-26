Grizzlies
Grizzlies Teammates Show Support For The #FreeJoshJackson Movement

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies teammates Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jae Crowder took to Twitter today to support their teammate Josh Jackson who is currently on assignment with the Memphis Hustle.

Josh Jackson finished last night's game against the Maine Red Ants with 23 Points on 11 of 19 shooting, with five assists and five rebounds leading his team to a 119-96 victory.  The Hustle are now 7-0 and running through their opponents with ease so far.  Jackson is averaging 21 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is also shooting 48.7 percent on three-point attempts.

Grizzlies teammates Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jae Crowder both showed their support of Jackson by quote tweeting his highlights from the game.  It has been reported that Jaren Jackson Jr. and Josh Jackson have had dinner together and Jackson has also acknowledged his appreciation for Crowder in the past as being a mentor. 

Could this type of moral support lead to the Grizzlies organization expediting Josh Jackson's call-up? If not it is still a very pleasant gesture from two of his teammates.

Jae Crowder On His Relationship With Josh Jackson

Josh Jackson On His Relationship With Jae Crowder

