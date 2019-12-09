Could Ja Morant Make His Return To The Memphis Grizzlies Tonight?

After missing four consecutive games with back soreness after a fall against the Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant is set to possibly make his return tonight on the road against the Golden St. Warriors.

The Grizzlies sent out a tweet announcing that Morant had been upgraded to 'probable' for Monday's contest after he had returned to practice last Friday.

Mike Wallace of Grind City Media would also give an update on Morant before the team's last game against Utah in which Wallace mentioned that all signs were pointing towards Morant returning as soon as the Warriors game.

The Grizzlies could definitely stand to have Morant back in action due to the fact that they have come up short on three of their last four contests including going 0-3 on their current road trip. They have had sporadic play at best from veteran backup point guard Tyus Jones, while De'Anthony Melton has thrived over the course of this recent stint.

If Morant does in fact return tonight, this would be his first game back since being named the NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month for the month of October/November. It is unclear if Morant will be on any minutes restriction upon his return to the lineup but it was noted by Mike Wallace that he was running with the starting unit during team practice

.

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Morant is currently averaging 18.6 points, and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 41-percent from three-point range. His teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. is also averaging 21 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 32-percent from three-point range over the past four games that Morant has been out. The hope is that the two can come together and keep up their current performances; possibly equaling to better overall play for the team.