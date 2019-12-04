Grizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr. Has Emerged As The Voice Of The Memphis Grizzlies

Anthony Sain

There is a twenty-year-old that has replaced the role of Marc Gasol in the Grizzlies locker room.  For years Gasol was the final voice of the night.  He'd give you all of the quotes that you needed as he gave his assessment of the good and the bad.  He was the thermometer of the locker room.  Marc's voice was the one that you waited late for - the one that you waited to get dressed so that he could give his State of the Union address. That distinction has been handed over to Jaren Jackson Jr. - a twenty-year-old that has only played in 77 games heading into Wednesday's matchup against the Bulls.

Jackson was praised heavily last season both locally and by national media.  His rare combination of rim-protecting, defensive switchability, and the ability to shoot from long range garnered him comps to some of the best in the league, currently and all-time.  He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team and expectations were high.  Maybe too high.  He was the only bright light of youth from last season - and after the Grizzlies initiated their full rebuild this past summer, Jaren was handed the keys to the franchise.

Jackson has had an up-and-down season.  Some nights he is dominating on defense, protecting the rim and being exactly where he is supposed to be.  He is making shots from all over the court and dominating in the paint.  But on other nights he struggles to even stay on the court.  Plagued by self-damaging immature fouls as well as head-scratching calls by the officials, Jackson's biggest deterrent has been the bench - a place where his foul calls have led him to all too often.

Before the Grizzlies were awarded the second overall pick in the 2019 draft, this year's team seemed like it was going to be solely based around Jaren Jackson Jr. and only Jaren Jackson Jr., but then Ja Morant happened.  Morant almost instantly took the reigns of the team upon his arrival and surprisingly but also unsurprisingly,  Jackson has been his biggest supporter.  While Morant has instantly become the face of the franchise, Jackson has happily embraced the role of being the voice.

His personality is addictive.  He's funny. He's silly. He possesses a rare spirit of youthful energy that is contagious.  You become intrigued and entranced in everything that he says.  He's rarely down in the locker room after losses - not because he doesn't care but because he knows that his team needs him to stay that way.  Foul trouble? - Jackson is there cheerleading on the bench when others would be sulking.  Jackson can instantly go from talking about new music, video games and tv shows that he's watching to breaking down what makes his teammates great players and intricate details about what his team needs to do to improve.

Whether it's in the locker room, in-game promotions, or with the fans, Jackson happily accepts the role of being the voice of the team. Before the team's last game against the Indiana Pacers, the Grizzlies were hosting "TEAM Mentor, Appreciation Night" for the members of its mentor program.  Rookie Marko Guduric was assigned to speak with the mentors and Jackson  - who was preparing for his pregame shootaround noticed his teammates uneasiness.  Guduric, who speaks English, will admit that he isn't as comfortable with it as he could be is also naturally not a talker and Jackson slid in unproked and helped out Guduric. 

His game on the court shows promise. Scary promise.  He has the tools to be something that the league has never seen.  He is still a work in progress but his infectious personality and desire to be a great teammate, are definitely ahead of schedule.

Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Phenom Ja Morant Named NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month

Anthony Sain
After a phenomenal start to his rookie campaign, Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant has been awarded the NBA's Western Conference Rookie of the Month Award for October/November. Morant won the award alongside Miami's Kendrick Nunn.

VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Forward Solomon Hill On His Young Team Learning Lessons From The Indiana Pacers Loss, Wacky Foul Calls On Jaren Jackson Jr., Coach Jenkins Technical Foul, and Preparing For A Long Road Trip

Anthony Sain
Veteran Memphis Grizzlies forward Solomon Hill spoke in the locker room after the team's tough home loss, 117-104, against the Indiana Pacers. Hill would finish with 22 points. He would speak on how his young team constantly has to learn from their mistakes and how the Pacers game is one that they can definitely learn from. He would praise Coach Taylor Jenkins for standing up for Jaren Jackson Jr. after a puzzling foul call as well. The Grizzlies have a 10-day road trip ahead and he would share his thoughts on how to prepare for that as well.

Jaren Jackson's 31 Points Wasn't Enough As the Memphis Grizzlies Fell To The Indiana Pacers; DeAnthony Melton Shines Again

Anthony Sain
Memphis Grizzlies standout big-man Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a season high 31 points on Monday night but his efforts came up short as the visiting Indiana Pacers came out on top with a 117-104 win over the Grizzlies.

Dillon Brooks Leads 'Bad News Bears' As Grizzlies Win Over The Timberwolves 115-107

Anthony Sain
With several rotation players unavailable, and Jaren Jackson Jr. in foul trouble, the table was set for the Memphis Grizzlies (6-13) to take a loss on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-9) but that would not be the case as Dillon Brooks led his group of unlikely heroes that included DeAnthony Melton, Grayson Allen, and Bruno Caboclo to a thrilling victory.

VIDEO: Grizz vs Pacers Pregame - Memphis Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins on DeAnthony Melton, Bruno Caboclo, Grayson Allen, Dillon Brooks and Tonight’s Starting Lineup

Anthony Sain
Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke about the teams impressive victory Sunday afternoon against the Indiana Pacers and the effort that his shorthanded team displayed. He would also speak on the performances of DeAnthony Melton, Bruno Caboclo, Grayson Allen, and Dillon Brooks in particular. He would also update the status of the starting lineup for tonight.

PHOTOS: Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

Anthony Sain
The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road Sunday night 115-107, led by Dillon Brooks 26 points. Here are some of the Sights of the Night

VIDEO: 3 Pointer - Coach Taylor Jenkins on Marko Guduric's Shooting, Jonas Valanciunas as a Go-To Scorer and Calling Final Plays For Jaren Jackson Jr.

Anthony Sain
I got an opportunity to get a one on one interview with Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins before the team headed out for their match-up against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road Monday night. Going forward, whenever I get these one-on-one opportunities with a player or a member of the coaching staff, I will call it a '3 Pointer' - where I get their responses on three quick points. He commented on what he thinks prevents Marko Guduric from attempting more three-pointers, JV as a 'stop-gap' when the team needs a bucket and Jaren's emergence as a player that he calls final plays for.

Could Ja Morant Miss Some Time?

Anthony Sain
Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Ja Morant suffered a back injury against the Pacers on the road this previous Monday when he landed awkwardly on a cameraman's knee. He has not missed a game since then, but according to reports, Morant will now be listed as week-to-week as the Grizzlies now proceed with caution concerning his back.

VIDEO: Jonas Valanciunas On Being Consistent For Two Halves, Being A Go-To Scorer and Rudy Gobert

Anthony Sain
Memphis Grizzlies Center Jonas Valanciunas spoke after the Grizzlies 103-94 loss the Utah Jazz about what it will take for his young team to play two consistent halves of basketball. He would also talk about what it is like to being the team ‘stop-gap’ during offensive droughts as well as matching up against a player like Rudy Gobert.

Too Much Gobert and Bogdanovic As Jazz Defeat Deflated Grizzlies 103-94

Anthony Sain
The Memphis Grizzlies led the visiting Utah Jazz for most of the contest on Friday night at FedEx Forum, but former Grizzly Mike Conley's new cast of characters would eventually snatch the air out of the high-rising Grizzlies.