Memphis Grizzlies' Josh Jackson Gets the Official Tony Allen Seal Of Approval

There has been a lot of discussions lately about Memphis Grizzlies forward Josh Jackson who is currently on assignment with the Memphis Hustle in the G-League. He has had signs of support shown to him via twitter from his teammates including Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Jae Crowder but on Tuesday night his efforts got the ultimate sign of support from 'The Grindfather' himself, former Grizzly, Tony Allen.

Tony Allen is a Memphis Grizzlies legend, not only known for his dominating defense on the court, but also for his Twitter account which is amongst the leagues best. Allen quoted one of Jackson's highlights from the Memphis Hustle's twitter account and Jackson would reciprocate the love from the Grit and Grind 'OG.'

So far this season, Jackson is averaging 22.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks so far this season with the Hustle. He is also shooting 49 percent from the field and 46.8 percent from three point range. The Hustle are also undefeated at 9-0 and Jackson has emerged as one of the team's leaders.

Jackson is often criticized for having a volatile intensity on the court. He rides the fine line between being passionate and uncontrollable at times. Could it be a possibility that Tony Allen, who also has had some negative connotations pinned to him and his intensity, sees something in Jackson that can help the Grizzlies if harnessed correctly? Could he possibly see some of himself in Jackson who was like Allen, billed as being an athletic defender in college? Regardless of the intent, it was great to see the exchange between a former Grizz great and a young player fighting to prove himself.