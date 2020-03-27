Memphis Grizzlies Fans Quarantine Chronicles: Part 3

In this edition of Memphis Grizzlies Quarantine Chronicles, we take a look at a family that has found joy in one of life's greatest gifts as well as another who has found time to slow down and enjoy the most important things first.

Watson Boyd, a Grizz fan and Memphian, had just got a new job just before the COVID-19 pandemic and was set to start training. He has had to adjust his training procedure to work from home. For Boyd, his new job is only second as far as adjustments are concerned as he and his wife just recently had a son, Hank, on March 20 as well.

“We’re trying to always find some solace during this time and Grizz games were always a way to keep our spirits up," said Boyd. Now that they are gone we’re rallying around Hank, our new baby boy as our bright light - that and my twenty-month-old boy, Jack who keeps saying "Grizzy!" when he sees a basketball.”



"The biggest thing about all this is sports has always been an outlet to get away for me and not having that it’s weird having to find out other avenues to be that kind of space to get away from everything"



Daryl Burns has used his time to slow down, be thankful and spend time with his family.

"I'm reading more and playing video games with my kids," said Burns. "We're selling our house so tying up loose ends with that has kept me busy too. I'm just thankful to still be able to work even if my having my kid's here drives me up the wall while I try to do it. I miss sports but the transition has been pretty smooth. It's like the offseason started in March instead of June."



