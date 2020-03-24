Memphis Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant Is Unanimous NBA Rookie Of The Year According To Unofficial Survey Done By ESPN; Brandon Clarke Finishes Fourth

The fate of the NBA season, as well as the end of the year awards, are still to be determined, but ESPN conducted an unofficial survey that polled 70 beat writers, national and international reporters, determining that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is the unanimous NBA Rookie Of The Year.

Morant received every first-place vote from the selection of eligible voters with New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson finishing in second-place with 51 of the 70 second-place votes and Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn coming in third-place with 14 second-place votes. Morant's teammate Brandon Clarke finished fourth overall.

The actual NBA Rookie of the Year vote is of course still to be determined, but this could be a great indicator that Morant will maintain the award in spite of the television media's persistent push for Williamson to pass Morant.

My Thoughts On Ja Morant Unanimously Winning ESPN's NBA Rookie of the Year Survey

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know how you all are dealing with the NBA being suspended right now. How are you spending your time while there are no games being played? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.