Shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies Suffer Deflating Loss To The New Orleans Pelicans

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies entered Friday nights contest with their division foe the New Orleans Pelicans behind a four-game winning streak. They also came into the game shorthanded with two players out suspended and three out with injury. Not to mention they ran into a hot Pelicans team that has added Zion Williamson to the mix.  The Pelicans would run away with the Grizzlies winning 139-111 - closing their distance behind Memphis for the eighth seed in the playoffs to four games.

Grizzlies forwards Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marko Guduric missed the game with suspensions that were granted to them after leaving the bench during an altercation between the Grizzlies and the New York Knicks on Wednesday.  Brandon Clarke, Grayson Allen, and Bruno Caboclo were out due to injury.

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans were able to score at will against the Grizzlies in the paint especially Zion Williamson who finished with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.  Williamson was a load in the paint and his size, strength and athleticism were too much for the depleted Grizzlies front line.

“Yeah, I thought we had some chances in the third quarter, but give them credit. They played great and we weren’t that good,” Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins on his team's performance. “We can do a better job guarding one-on-one regardless of who we have out there," said Jenkins when asked about trying defend the Pelicans inside with Jackson Jr. and Clarke unavailable. "Give [New Orleans] credit. They played with great force. You know, we’re excited to have those guys back for the next game.” 

Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins Post Game Comments

Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant his conversation and jersey swap with Zion Williamson after the game.  

“Special. We just talked about, moving forward, our goals for our careers," said Morant. "We swapped jerseys. We’re both from South Carolina.“The media tries to make it me versus Zion. If I was talking in the media I’d tell you it’s Grizzlies vs. Pelicans. It’s me and my teammates looking to just keep pushing to the playoffs.”

Ja Morant Locker Room Comments

Zion Williamson Post Game Comments

The Grizzlies now prepare to bounce back and get on the right track -hopefully with their normal cast of characters intact as they prepare to host the Detroit Pistons Monday at home.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans Post Game Videos

Anthony Sain

Anthony Sain