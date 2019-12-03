VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Forward Solomon Hill On His Young Team Learning Lessons From The Indiana Pacers Loss, Wacky Foul Calls On Jaren Jackson Jr., Coach Jenkins Technical Foul, and Preparing For A Long Road Trip

Veteran Memphis Grizzlies forward Solomon Hill spoke in the locker room after the team's tough home loss, 117-104, against the Indiana Pacers. Hill would finish with 22 points. He would speak on how his young team constantly has to learn from their mistakes and how the Pacers game is one that they can definitely learn from. He would praise Coach Taylor Jenkins for standing up for Jaren Jackson Jr. after a puzzling foul call as well. The Grizzlies have a 10-day road trip ahead and he would share his thoughts on how to prepare for that as well.