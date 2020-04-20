The Memphis Grizzlies Community Assistance Fund Is Set To Provide Multifaceted Relief For Those Affected By COVID-19

In yet another charitable effort to bring aid to those affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Memphis Grizzlies have created an assistance fund for players, coaches and staff to help those in need. In partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, the Memphis Grizzlies Community Assistance Fund was developed to focus on three key areas throughout the pandemic: Education, Food, and their Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, which provides funding to organizations serving those impacted by COVID-19 and the economic losses that are a result of it.

The Grizzlies, as individuals have already made provisions to donate to those in need throughout the pandemic and this collaborative effort now allows them to do it collectively. The decision to increase support in the areas of education and food needs during these times was important for the organization and follows the precedent that they have already set.

“We have a long journey ahead of us,” said Vice President of Community Engagement, Abusheri Ohwofasa. “We want everyone to know that the Grizzlies are committed to supporting our community and loyal fan base. If we are able to relieve some pressure from families worried about their next meal, students trying to keep up on their studies and front line medical workers risking so much to care for those who are ill, we’re here for them.”

