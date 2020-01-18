GrizzliesMaven
Former Memphis Grizzlies' Legend Tony Allen Is Now Serving As A Player Development Coach For The Memphis Hustle

After a couple of sightings of Tony Allen wearing Memphis Hustle practice gear, Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins ended the speculation by officially announcing that former Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen will be serving as a player development coach with the Grizzlies' G-League affiliate.

Coach Jenkins was asked about the situation before the team's Friday night matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers and he was thrilled to share the news.

"Yeah, I'm super excited!" Coach Jenkins said when asked about Allen's relationship with the team. "At the start of the year, Tony came to us talking about obviously his passion for this organization.  We sat down and he talked about how much he can't wait to get back.  We tried to find a good opportunity.  It took us some time to kind of figure out what makes sense.  But this allows him to dive right into player development a - which he is passionate about."

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins On Tony Allen Serving Ad A Player Development Coach With The Memphis Hustle.

"We thought that the Memphis Hustle would be a good avenue for him," Jenkins would add.  "He knows the game.  He loves the game.  He'd be a great teacher of the game, with the things that he does on his own, but to give back to the team that meant so much to him, is going to be awesome to have him in the fold."

Allen's high energy and effort were contagious on the court, so it would come to no one's surprise if it continues to rub off on the players with the Hustle.  Who knows? Maybe one day we might see Coach Tony Allen on the sidelines with the Memphis Grizzlies implementing his team with "the heart of a champion."

VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Post-Practice Interviews with Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Jae Crowder and Coach Taylor Jenkins

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-22) are preparing for Friday’s matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-29) and Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Jae Crowder and Coach Taylor Jenkins made themselves available to the media.

Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's Grizzlies Maven On The Jason and John Show - 92.9 ESPN - Wednesday, January 15th

I am a weekly guest on the Jason and John Show on 92.9 ESPN every Wednesday at 1:25 PM and this week we talked about comparing Ja Morant to Mike Conley Jr., can Zion Williamson catch Ja Morant in the Rookie of the Year race and Precious Achiuwa's projection as an NBA prospect.

Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

The Memphis Grizzlies had a statement victory defeating the Houston Rockets 121-110. Ja Morant led the team with 26 points 8 assists and 4 rebounds. Dillon Brooks added 24 points, Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 and Jaren Jaren Jackson Jr. chimed in with 15. Here are the Sights of the Night!

Shhh! Don't Tell The Memphis Grizzlies That They Are Not Supposed To Be This Good Already

After a statement home win against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night, the Grizzlies are making a case that their place in the standings and their now six-game winning streak is far from a fluke. Progressing beyond their years and even more so their experience; the development of this team has the NBA on notice. Just don't remind them.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets Game Day Interviews - Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, DeAnthony Melton, and Coach Taylor Jenkins

The Memphis Grizzlies (18-22) take on the Houston Rockets (26-12) tonight and Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins as well several players made themselves available to speak to the media. Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, and DeAnthony Melton would all speak about tonight's matchup.

VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Guard Grayson Allen Talks About Bench Success, Ja Morant In The Dunk Contest And More

Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen spoke to the local media after practice Monday and he was pleased with his role with the bench unit. He would also share his opinion on if Ja Morant should participate in the Slam Dunk Contest and more.

VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins on tonight’s matchup against the Golden St. Warriors, Jae Crowder’s recent play, and Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.’s chemistry

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the media before the game about the team’s focus going into a matchup with the Golden St. Warriors who beat them handedly in their last matchup. He would also talk about Jae Crowder’s ever evolving role with the team as well as the secret to Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.’s chemistry

Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden St. Warriors 122-102 Sunday evening led by Jonas Valanciunas who finished with 31 points and 19 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 21 points and Ja Morant chimed in with a 11 point, 10 assist double-double. Here are the Sights of the Night!

The Memphis Grizzlies 'Big A** Bear' Jonas Valancuinas Leads His Team To It's Fifth Straight Victory Over The Golden St. Warriors

During a timeout video where Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas was being interviewed by one of the child patients at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. The young man asked him if there was one thing that he could change about the NBA, what would it be. Valanciunas quickly and confidently replied that he would "bring the big man back." Valanciunas would do his part to make that happen as his 31 point, 19 rebound performance led his teammates to a 122-102 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Bear Sightings  - Sights From Last Night

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 134-121 Friday night, placing them in eighth place in the Western Conference standings. The Grizzlies had four players scoring 20 points or more led by Jaren Jackson Jr. who had 24 points, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks both had 22 points and Jonas Valanciunas finished with 21. Here are the Sights of the Night!

