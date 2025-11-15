How To Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Cleveland Cavaliers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Saturday, Nov. 15, 4:00 p.m. CST, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio
TV: Bally Sports Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (FDSOH)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis) and 100.7 FM WMMS and Newsradio WTAM 1100 AM/106.9 FM (Ohio)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (4-9) and Cleveland Cavaliers (8-5) meet for the first of two matchups this season. The Grizzlies are 21-36 all-time versus the Cavaliers during the regular season, including 15-14 in home games and 6-22 in road games. The two teams met twice in the 2024-2025 regular season, both resulting in wins for the Cavaliers, (129-123 in Memphis in February, 133-124 in Cleveland in March). The Grizzlies have lost five consecutive games to the Cavaliers.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Ja Morant
G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
C Jock Landale
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr,
CAVALIERS
G Sam Merrill
G Donovan Mitchell
C Jarrett Allen
F De'Andre Hunter
F Evan Mobley
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Cedric Coward: Doubtful - Foot
Olivier Maxence Prosper - Questionable - Quad
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Brandon Clarke: Out - Knee
Javon Small: Out - Toe
CAVALIERS
Darius Garland: Out - Toe
Jaylon Tyson: Out - Concussion
Max Strus: Out - Foot
Betting Lines (via FanDuel)
Spread: Grizzlies +10.5 (-108), Cavaliers -10.5 (-112)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +360, Cavaliers -460
Total points scored: 238.5 (over -112, under -108)
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo: "We keep working and we know we can do better. We know that the situation is tough for us, we've played some very strong opponents and at the same time, we've had some key players miss time. We just got to turn this into motivation. The fact that we are struggling in certain games, that's all right. It shouldn't be because of effort like tonight."
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.