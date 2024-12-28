SI

Hawks Troll Heat by Displaying Dwyane Wade's Odd-Looking Statue During Free Throws

It was a perfect move from the Hawks home arena entertainment staff.

The much-maligned statue of Dwyane Wade has emerged once again.
The much-maligned statue of former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade that sits outside of the Kaseya Center came to light once again on Saturday in the Heat's road matinee contest against the Atlanta Hawks.

The statue, which became a bit of an internet meme due to its lack of resemblance to Wade, was used by Atlanta's home arena entertainment crew at State Farm Arena on Saturday as the subject of a cheer for the crowd when Heat players shot free throws.

It was the perfect move from the Hawks' entertainment team, and an ode to the odd-looking statue once again, which has remained largely out of the headlines since its unveiling in October.

The Hawks went on to beat the Heat 120–110 on Saturday afternoon, but the Heat went 17–18 from the free throw line in defeat. The goal of distracting the Heat players during free throws didn't quite work as planned, but the Hawks improved to 17–15 on the season.

