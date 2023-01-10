In recognition of National Faith Day, the Atlanta Hawks today announced details for its ‘Faith and Family Celebration.’ The game presented by Chick-fil-A will take place on Friday, March 3, against the Portland Trail Blazers. As part of the night’s festivities, multiple award-winning gospel artist and celebrated pastor Bishop Marvin L. Sapp will perform at halftime as well as a postgame concert.

“I am ecstatic about singing during the Atlanta Hawks’ Faith and Family Celebration,” said Bishop Sapp. “As an avid basketball fan, I’m very familiar with the saying ‘ball is life.’ The game brings fans so much joy, and it can be an all-consuming pastime. Combining that passion with an appreciation for family and the powerful hopefulness of faith is a great way to celebrate what the game of basketball means to so many people. I am grateful to be a part of it.”

Bishop Sapp’s gift is celebrated across musical genres. He is a multiplatinum-selling artist who has enjoyed a decorated music career receiving 13 GRAMMY® Award nominations, 24 Stellar Awards, two Soul Train Music Awards, two BET Awards, four Dove Awards, eight BMI songwriter’s awards for sales, Black Music Honors Gospel Music Icon Award along with many other accolades and honors from national, regional and local institutions.

In addition, Bishop Sapp is a passionate orator and biblical teacher. He is the Co-Founder of Lighthouse Full Life Center Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan and the Senior Pastor of The Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth, Texas.

He is also the Assistant Presiding Bishop of the Global United Fellowship, which consists of 2,200 churches in 22 countries. Additionally, Tv One aired his original biopic, “Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story” in 2022.

During previous Faith and Family Celebrations, Hawks’ fans have seen performances from GRAMMY® Award-winning inspirational hip-hop artist Lecrae and contemporary Christian music and gospel singer Koryn Hawthorne and Berean Christian Church as well as the dynamic and multiple award-winning gospel artist Jekalyn Carr.

Limited tickets remain for the game presented by Chick-fil-A on Friday, March 3. To secure tickets, visit Hawks.com/Tickets. To purchase the special ticket offer for the Family and Faith Celebration, which includes a black Atlanta Hawks t-shirt, food and beverage value and a ticket to the game, visit Hawks.com/Faith.