Trae Young, Trident Gum Tackling Mental Health Awareness

Skip to main content
Trae Young Chewing Trident Gum for Good Cause

Trae Young Chewing Trident Gum for Good Cause

Trae Young and Trident are assisting with mental wellness.

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young and Trident are assisting with mental wellness.

East Hanover, N.J. - Trident is making a $200,000 donation to the Trae Young Family Foundation (TYFF) with the goal of highlighting the importance of mental health for all people. New Trident packs featuring Trae Young are available exclusively at Walmart beginning in May. 

Trae Young has been recognized for his ongoing efforts to normalize conversations around mental health and promote overall well-being. His foundation, the Trae Young Family Foundation, was founded with the goal of continuing education on mental health issues for both youth and adults. 

Trident’s donation will support the Foundation’s community-building and sports programming that impact mental wellness, including programs for members of the Young Family Athletic Center in Trae’s hometown of Norman, Oklahoma, among others. The center is scheduled to be completed in 2023. 

“I’m thrilled by Trident’s commitment to reducing stigmas associated with mental health,” said Trae Young, professional basketball player and founder of the Trae Young Foundation. “The Young Family Athletic Center is close to my heart and this donation will help build a foundation that will positively impact mental wellness in my hometown for years to come.” 

As a trusted brand in oral care, Trident believes in the mission to help young people overcome the overstimulation of modern life and support their emotional well-being by taking a moment to refresh their mind and focus on what matters. 

“Trident believes in the power of a sharp and focused mind, and the value in taking a moment to refresh your mind and focus on what matters,” said Natalie Gadbois, Trident Brand Manager at Mondelēz International. “Trident is committed to partnering with allies, like the Trae Young Family Foundation, to continue to positively impact mental wellness for all people.” 

Find the Trident pack featuring Trae Young only in Walmart checkout lines for a limited time. Follow @TridentGum on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and @tyfamilyfoundation on Instagram

This campaign has also been supported through social content. A TikTok Live took place on May 23, including influencer partners with the objective of creating a safe space for discussion on mental health. If you or anyone you know may be suffering from a mental health condition, reach out to a health professional for support.  

Recommended For You

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Top 25 Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways

Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts to a basket by Kevin Huerter (not pictured) during the second half against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Trae Young, Trident Gum Tackling Mental Health Awareness

By Pat Benson54 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks center Al Horford (15) dribbles against the Charlotte Hornets in the third quarter at Philips Arena. The Hawks defeated the Hornets 87-76.
News

Al Horford Praises Old Atlanta Hawks Coaching Staff

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first half in the finals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena.
News

Hawks Could Shake Up 2022 NBA Draft with Trade

By Pat Benson3 hours ago
Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins center Clint Capela (15) and guards Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and Trae Young (11) react after the Hawks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at State Farm Arena.
News

Ranking Atlanta Hawks Untouchable Players

By Pat Benson4 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide guard JD Davison (3) controls the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Work Out Six Players Ahead of NBA Draft

By Pat Benson6 hours ago
Josiah Johnson shares thoughts on Twitter, NBA, and career.
Culture

Josiah Johnson on NBA, Twitter, and Creative Projects

By Pat Benson17 hours ago
Jalen Williams participates during the NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Jalen Williams

By Olivier DumontJun 1, 2022
Mar 30, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waves to fans following the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
Culture

First Sighting of Adidas Trae Young 2 Sneakers

By Pat BensonMay 31, 2022