Trae Young, Trident Gum Tackling Mental Health Awareness

East Hanover, N.J. - Trident is making a $200,000 donation to the Trae Young Family Foundation (TYFF) with the goal of highlighting the importance of mental health for all people. New Trident packs featuring Trae Young are available exclusively at Walmart beginning in May.

Trae Young has been recognized for his ongoing efforts to normalize conversations around mental health and promote overall well-being. His foundation, the Trae Young Family Foundation, was founded with the goal of continuing education on mental health issues for both youth and adults.

Trident’s donation will support the Foundation’s community-building and sports programming that impact mental wellness, including programs for members of the Young Family Athletic Center in Trae’s hometown of Norman, Oklahoma, among others. The center is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

“I’m thrilled by Trident’s commitment to reducing stigmas associated with mental health,” said Trae Young, professional basketball player and founder of the Trae Young Foundation. “The Young Family Athletic Center is close to my heart and this donation will help build a foundation that will positively impact mental wellness in my hometown for years to come.”

As a trusted brand in oral care, Trident believes in the mission to help young people overcome the overstimulation of modern life and support their emotional well-being by taking a moment to refresh their mind and focus on what matters.

“Trident believes in the power of a sharp and focused mind, and the value in taking a moment to refresh your mind and focus on what matters,” said Natalie Gadbois, Trident Brand Manager at Mondelēz International. “Trident is committed to partnering with allies, like the Trae Young Family Foundation, to continue to positively impact mental wellness for all people.”

Find the Trident pack featuring Trae Young only in Walmart checkout lines for a limited time. Follow @TridentGum on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and @tyfamilyfoundation on Instagram.

This campaign has also been supported through social content. A TikTok Live took place on May 23, including influencer partners with the objective of creating a safe space for discussion on mental health. If you or anyone you know may be suffering from a mental health condition, reach out to a health professional for support.

