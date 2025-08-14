NBA Schedule Release: Atlanta Hawks Unveil their 2025-2026 Schedule
The Atlanta Hawks 2025-2026 Schedule has arrived.
The Atlanta Hawks open the 2025-26 season on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at State Farm Arena, hosting the Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m.) on ‘Opening Night presented by State Farm’, the National Basketball Association announced today, as the Hawks released their 2025-26 Schedule presented by Ticketmaster, the Official Ticket Marketplace of the Hawks.
Atlanta is scheduled for 13 national television appearances, including three games on ESPN/ESPN App, three on NBC/Peacock, four on Peacock and three on NBA on Prime.
The Hawks begin the season with two-of-three contests at home (Toronto and defending NBA champion Oklahoma City), followed by the first of four season-long tying four-game road trips (Chicago, Brooklyn, Indiana, Cleveland).
Atlanta returns home for three games, including a Tuesday, Nov. 4 Southeast Division battle with Orlando (8 p.m. on NBC/Peacock) and a Saturday, Nov. 8 matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (8 p.m.) before departing for a four-game West Coast trip (facing the LA Clippers, Sacramento, Utah and Phoenix). The Nov. 4 contest will be Atlanta’s first game to air on NBC since a second-round playoff game at New York on May 23, 1999.
As announced on Wednesday, Aug. 13, the Hawks’ Emirates NBA Cup Group Play games are set for Friday, Oct. 31 at Indiana, Friday, Nov. 7 vs. Toronto, Tuesday, Nov. 25 at Washington and Friday, Nov. 28 vs. Cleveland. The Nov. 7 and Nov. 28 contests at State Farm Arena are ‘Atlanta Hawks Cup Nights presented by Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos.’
Outside of the Emirates NBA Cup Knockout Round Games (if Atlanta advances) or two to-be-scheduled regular season games, the Hawks are at home for eight-of-12 contests in December, including a season-high tying five-game homestand. Notable home games during the month include the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Dec. 5 (7:30 p.m.), San Antonio Spurs (Friday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.), New York Knicks (Saturday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m.) and Minnesota Timberwolves (Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 3 p.m.).
January is a road-heavy month with the Hawks playing 10-of-16 games away from Atlanta, including another four-game West Coast swing (Denver, Golden State, LA Lakers, Portland). On Monday, Jan. 19, the Hawks will host the Milwaukee Bucks on MLK Day at State Farm Arena (1 p.m., Peacock).
The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 15 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.
Post All-Star Break
Coming out of the break, the Hawks play 10-of-12 at State Farm Arena, featuring meetings with Dallas (Tuesday, Mar. 10, 8 p.m., NBC/Peacock), Milwaukee (Saturday, Mar. 14, 3 p.m., NBA on Prime) and Orlando (Monday, Mar. 16, 7 p.m., Peacock, ESPN Radio). Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors make their annual visit to Atlanta on Saturday, Mar. 21 (8 p.m.).
In April, the New York Knicks (Monday, Apr. 6, 7 p.m., Peacock) and Cleveland Cavaliers (Friday, Apr. 10, 7:30 p.m., NBA on Prime) visit Atlanta before the Hawks finish the regular season at Miami (Sunday, Apr. 12, 6 p.m.).
The Hawks play 13 sets of back-to-backs this season, including two home/home, one home/road, seven road/home and three road/road sets. Excluding Emirates NBA Cup games, Atlanta plays every Western Conference team twice and each Eastern Conference opponent four times, except Chicago, Milwaukee and New York (two home/one road) as well as Detroit, Indiana and Philadelphia (one home/two road).
Games not exclusively on a national platform will be televised and streamed on FanDuel Sports Network, which is widely available throughout the Hawks' local TV territory. The local broadcast schedule on FanDuel Sports Network will be announced at a later date. All games will be aired on the Hawks’ radio flagship, Sports Radio 92-9 The Game and the Hawks Radio Network, with ‘Voice of the Hawks’ Steve Holman and pregame, halftime and postgame host Mike Conti.