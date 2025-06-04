Amid Hawks Rumors, New Report Suggests 4-6 Teams Are Seriously Interested in Trading For Kevin Durant
One of the main headlines for the NBA offseason is going to be the future of Kevin Durant. It has long been rumored that Durant is going to be moved out of Phoenix this offseason and any number of teams are going to be interested in acquiring him. Despite being 37 years old, Durant is still one of the best players in the league and can help elevate a team.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Durant "is expected to have a robust market of approximately four to six seriously interested teams this offseason, sources said."
Charania added on NBA Today that the Suns "will work with Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman" to find a new home for the 15-time All-Star.
Could one of those teams be the Atlanta Hawks? Houston and San Antonio have been the two teams that have been connected to Durant the most this offseason, but there has been some Hawks buzz.
Yesterday, a report from Hoops Wire NBA reporter Sam Amico suggested that Hawks ownership was seriously considering trying to acquire Durant.
“One league source told Hoops Wire not to be surprised if the Hawks get involved in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. While they have yet to hire a president of basketball operations, team ownership has already inquired internally about Durant, sources said.”
Kelly Iko of The Athletic has reported that the Suns have lowered their asking price for the soon-to-be 37-year-old.
Matt Moore of ActionNetwork reported that the Suns would also like to get a center back for Durant.
"The Suns have indicated to teams that center is at a premium for them in any KD talks. He might stick around, but their biggest interest is in solving the center position, which has been a disaster since moving on from [Deandre] Ayton.”
This is not the first time the Hawks have been connected with Durant.
Back in March, Clutchpoints insider Brett Siegel shared that the Hawks checked in on Durant at the trade deadline:
"One surprise team that pursued Durant hard at the trade deadline with other teams making calls to Phoenix was the Atlanta Hawks, sources said. The Hawks, who were also in trade discussions with the New Orleans Pelicans on a deal centered around Brandon Ingram before he was traded to the Toronto Raptors, have been searching for another star to play alongside Trae Young.
Could the Hawks take a massive gamble on Durant in the final year of his contract to try and figure things out quickly around Young? With Capela becoming a free agent and likely departing, along with other players on expiring contracts, it's unlikely that Atlanta has the assets and money to make a trade for Durant."
Now, rumors are rumors, but if true, this could be something to monitor heading into the Summer. It will be fascinating to see what the asking price for Durant would be and if the Hawks would be willing to pay it. While he is still playing at an elite level, Durant is 37 years old and heading into the final year of his contract. The other thing to consider is if Durant would even want to play in Atlanta.
The fit would be pretty obvious, as Durant fits in with any team in the league. He would give the Hawks a scoring boost and be a secondary ball-handler to help take pressure off of Trae Young. Young has made it clear that he wants to win and making a move for Durant would signal that the Hawks are ready to take the next step towards trying to be a contender.