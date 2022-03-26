Summary

As I wrote earlier this morning, it had been 1,208 days since Klay Thompson last played against the Atlanta Hawks. Despite his 'Splash Brother' Stephen Curry out with a foot injury, Thompson did not disappoint in his return to Atlanta. The perennial All-Star shooting guard scored 37 points (9-16 3FG), yet it wasn't enough to win the game.

Trae Young led the Hawks to victory with a vintage performance, 33 points, and 15 assists. Danilo Gallinari provided 25 points before exiting the game with an arm injury. Once again, the Hawks defense was awful. But they were able to outshoot their opponents, even without Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee soreness).

Speaking of roster management, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan rode his starters heavily throughout the game. Every starter played 30+ minutes, with Young logging nearly 40 minutes of action. None of the four bench players logged more than 19 minutes at most.

On the flipside, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr allocated big minutes to his bench. Gary Payton II ('The Mitten') got off for 14 points on 6-7 shooting in 30 minutes of action.

The Warriors lost the game, but it's clear they are the stronger organization from the top-down when you examine everything from their results this season to the stacked coaching staff and unrelenting focus on player development. But that shouldn't take away from the gritty performance that this Hawks team has often lacked this season. Most importantly, the Hawks live to fight another day.

Post-Game Interviews

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said, "That's the rhythm we need to continue to build on and get the mojo back. Our next game, build off of that. Bringing the energy, that intensity, that sense of urgency, that focus that we brought into this game."

Trae Young told the media, "Late in the game, it comes down to just getting stops and executing down the stretch. So, we did a good job today of doing that and executing late down the stretch."

The Hawks next game is Monday in Indiana against the Pacers. As always, we will have plenty of content for you between now and then. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 33 PTS, 15 AST

Danilo Gallinari - 25 PTS, 5 REB

Clint Capela - 19 PTS, 13 REB

Warriors Leaders

Klay Thompson - 37 PTS, 7 REB

Jordan Poole - 24 PTS, 10 AST

Gary Payton II - 14 PTS, 6 REB

