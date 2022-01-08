We are in the middle of a long west coast road trip and coming off yet another embarrassing loss on national television. At this point, I'm mainly surviving on cold brew coffee and CBD gummies. So, now seems like the ideal time to answer the questions of our friends.

Cam Reddish’s upside is amazing, but he is incredibly inconsistent, and his defense is riding on his reputation. I don’t think it’s that crazy to start TLC over him. How do you value Cam?

Reddish has always been a streaky shooter, and he drifts in and out on defense. However, this season he has markedly improved on offense. He's scoring more points per game (12.3) than ever, and his shooting percentages have dramatically improved.

He's better than TLC right now. But I could see why the coaching staff wants to add some punch to the dreadful second unit. What I don't understand is why Reddish's minutes have plummeted to a career-low (24).

What do you think of trading Reddish?

I believe Reddish is capable of being an oversized Jordan Clarkson. He has the tools to win the Sixth Man of the Year Award in his career. So if he gets packaged in a trade, the Hawks better be getting back an All-Star.

The Hawks have to be in win-now mode. Championship (or at least contention) windows don't last long in the NBA. All it takes is a Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, or LeBron James to be drafted, and there goes your conference for the next decade.

Unfortunately, we can't use the injuries/illness excuse because every team in the NBA has been ravaged. (The Hawks should have had games postponed, though). There is no doubt that a series of moves will transpire over the next month. We all overestimated the roster's depth/bench coming into the season.

I think a trade on the margins could be coming to address the defense overall. Any ideas on realistic trade scenarios?

A trade on the margins to reinforce weak spots (perimeter defense) is much more likely than a blockbuster. The NBA is full of hidden gems that don't fit in one system but could thrive somewhere (check out our man DeAndre' Bembry in Brooklyn). I don't know who the front office is targeting, but the second unit is about to get rebooted like a new season of American Horror Story.

Should the Hawks go after Ben Simmons?

Absolutely. He's a 6'10 point-forward who provides elite defense, plays with pace, and he's unselfish to a fault. He's everything the Hawks need right now. The question is, does he want to play in Atlanta? Also, what's 76ers General Manager Daryl Morey's asking price? It's important to me on a personal level that the 76ers objectively lose the trade.

Why does our coaching staff insist on rotations that clearly don't work and can't correct defense issues?

I don't know. I try to give coaching staff's the benefit of the doubt because I'm not in the locker room and film room with them every day. But McMillan and company are definitely old-school. They make younger players earn everything, and sometimes seem fixated on making it work with specific players.

Why don’t we give Sharife Cooper a chance?

A rookie point guard isn't going to help matters much. However, Cooper and Jalen Johnson should absolutely be getting some burn. Despite being drafted 20th, Johnson is 59th in total minutes played for rookies, while Cooper is 66th. Yes, the team wants to contend, but you must develop your younger players in the process. Look at what the Golden State Warriors are able to do. It's possible.

Multiple questions about TLC/Delon/Lou.

TLC has done a solid job for being the last player to make the roster on a non-guaranteed contract. He was forced into the rotation due to injuries/COVID. Now that the Hawks are getting healthy again, he should resume a much smaller role.

Delon Wright has done fine. But it's frustrating because we're into Year 4 and still haven't been able to find a solid backup point guard for Trae Young.

Lou Williams is a legend and deserves nothing but the finer things in life. We knew he couldn't play defense, but now his offense is gone too. I have no evidence to support this, but it feels like he didn't prepare for his final season.

How come Capela never takes up for the team? Nurkic going at Trae a couple of nights ago. Embiid going at JC game 6 of the playoffs last season? The biggest center on the team always disappears when an altercation is going on.

LOL, I haven't noticed this, but I'll look for it from now on. Maybe he's a lover, not a fighter?

What is the responsibility of each assistant coach? And is this team just missing the voice of Melvin "The Chairman" Hunt?

That's a good question. I'm sure someone else would know the breakdown. Given their pregame routine, I know Chris Jent and Joe Prunty are heavily involved in player development. I asked Nick Van Exel that exact question, and he made it sound like he was in charge of vibes which is a really dope gig if you can get it. And Melvin Hunt is an absolute treasure.

Who’s more valuable to the team's core, Bogdanovic or Capela?

Capela. Although he is immune to making shots around the rim, he is such a nice pairing with Trae. Not to mention he is the third leading rebounder in the NBA.

What will the Hawks have to do to win a championship? And how long do you think it will take to get there?

As long as Trae is in Atlanta, the Hawks have a shot at a championship. He's that kind of rare talent. I believe the Hawks hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy within the next five years. But first, they will have to bring in a second All-Star. It's a prerequisite for winning a title.

All of your questions were awesome. I genuinely appreciate every one of you for your support this season. I know we haven't gotten the results we wanted, but it's not even halfway over. The road to anything great in life is fraught with obstacles and challenges. We'll get there. #WeMove

