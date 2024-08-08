Bogdan Bogdanovic's Carmelo Anthony Shot Celebration Goes Viral in Serbia-USA Semifinals Matchup
Team USA is currently trailing Serbia at halftime 54-42 and a big reason why is Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. Bogdanvovic scored 12 points on 5-9 shooting and 2-4 from three. After one three, Bogdanvoic hit the old Carmelo Anthony celebration and had the basketball world talking about it:
If Bogdanovic can keep this up, then Serbia could be ready to pull off a huge upset in the semifinals and get to the gold medal game vs France. The only player scoring for Team USA in the first half was Warriors point guard Steph Curry, who had 20 points. Bogdanovic is one of the best players in the world and is putting on a show on the worlds biggest stage.
It was an exciting game for Serbia when they beat Australia in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Team Australia came out playing very well and took a commanding lead. Patty Mills is no stranger to playing on the world stage and had a huge first half and a huge game overall. Serbia could not keep up in the first half, with both Bogdanovic and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic struggling to get anything going. Daniels was not doing much on the offensive end, but his defensive prowess was showing and he was making plays on that end of the floor.
The second half was all about Serbia being led by Jokic and Bogdanovic. While Bogdanvovic was stuggling with his efficiency shooting the ball, Australia went cold from the field, allowing Serbia to get back in the game and force overtime. After Mills tied the game, Bogdanovic missed a shot to win the game and the two teams played extra time to see who was going to advance to the Semifinals. It would be Serbia who would come out on top.
Will Serbia hold on to beat Team USA in a huge upset today?