Parsons Hires Attorneys Following Car Accident

Ben Ladner

Chandler Parsons has retained Morgan & Morgan, an Atlanta-based law firm, after sustaining multiple injuries in a car accident on January 15. Parsons was hit by a driver under the influence of alcohol following Hawks' practice that afternoon, and returned to the team's training facilities to undergo tests and treatment. He was initially diagnosed with whiplash and a concussion, a release from Morgan & Morgan on Monday revealed (reported by Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes) he also suffered a herniated disc and, notably, a torn labrum, which would keep him out for the rest of the season. 

"Chandler was seriously injured in this crash, which never should have occurred," the release said. "The at-fault driver created utter chaos on the roadway... seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr. Parsons' career as a professional athlete." 

The driver, who admitted to drinking and had alcohol in the car with him, was charged with a DUI and could face further legal action given that Parsons has now hired lawyers. 

"Chandler is having a difficult time accepting the consequences of the defendant's reckless conduct on the roadway," Morgan & Morgan's release said. 

Parsons has played just 54 total minutes in five games for the Hawks this season and has been dealing with knee injuries for the last few years. He was traded to Atlanta this offseason after signing a four-year $94 million contract with the Grizzlies in the summer of 2016. He hasn't been on the Hawks' active roster since January 4 and hasn't played since December 27 against Milwaukee. 

Parsons had been rumored as a possible trade candidate in recent weeks due to his $25.1 million salary, which the Hawks could use to match salaries and acquire a more useful player for the short term. From that perspective, not much changes for the Hawks, who may still be able to attach an asset to Parsons' deal in a potential trade (although no deal is currently imminent). 

