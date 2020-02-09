Capela, Dedmon & Labissière Introduced As Hawks

Clint Capela, Dewayne Dedmon, and Skal Labissière were officially introduced as Hawks on Sunday afternoon after being traded to Atlanta earlier this week.

The Hawks acquired Capela in a four-team deal with the Rockets, Wolves, and Nuggets, thus adding another solid young player to a team building for the future. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk says he envisions the center being an effective backbone on both ends of the floor and developing into a foundational piece of the team's future.

"I think one of the things I said repeatedly going into the deadline was we were looking to add to our young core, but maybe not 20-year-olds," Schlenk said. "And Clint, 25 is an old man. So we think that he’s gonna continue to grow with our young group in the future."

The Hawks were drawn to Capela for his ability to protect the rim on defense and finish around the basket on offense. He plays hard on both ends, and uses his motor to create opportunities for himself and others.

"What I really like most about Clint offensively is just how hard he runs," Schlenk said. "By him running hard to the rim every single time, obviously he’s a threat to score, but that opens up the floor for shooters as well. It takes a special person to run a hundred percent down the floor every time knowing that you might only get the ball 30 or 40 percent of the time, and that speaks a lot to the kind of player he is."

What The Clint Capela Trade Means For the Hawks Tuesday night's four-team trade between Nuggets, Rockets, Wolves, and Hawks may have taken some convoluted orchestration, but the result was an unambiguous win for Atlanta. As first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, he Hawks received Clint Capela and Nêné in exchange for Evan Turner and the Nets' lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick, thus patching a major hole on the roster without sacrificing major assets.

Atlanta's rim protection has not been good this season, and Capela hopes to help make a difference on the defensive end of the floor as a more experienced and vocal player than what the Hawks have worked with so far.

"My communication, my voice on defense, length at the rim, and defensive rebounding I think is definitely something that I’m good at and that I’m going to be able add to this team," he said.

Capela won't play on Sunday night against the Knicks due to plantar fasciitis in his heel, and doesn't yet have a timetable for return. Chelsea Lane, the Hawks' Director of Athletic Performance and Sports Medicine, will stay in Atlanta with Capela and Labissière during Atlanta's upcoming road trip to evaluate and work with them.

The Hawks had been searching for someone like Dedmon since they let him go to Sacramento in free agency last season, so they simply traded back for the seven-year veteran. Dedmon provides both floor spacing and rim protection -- an immensely valuable combination for a modern NBA center -- and, crucially, a vocal, veteran presence in young and taciturn locker room. He affords the Hawks flexibility on both ends of the floor and should help anchor the team's defense with his voice and length in much the same way Capela can.

Hawks Bring Back Dewayne Dedmon In Trade With Kings The Hawks acquired center Dewayne Dedmon from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Alex Len and Jabari Parker Wednesday night, ESPN's Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski reported. Atlanta will also receive Sacramento's 2020 and 2021 second-round picks. Dedmon signed with the Kings last offseason after two seasons with the Hawks, and will finish out the year back in Atlanta.

"Just being able to come in a be a veteran," Dedmon said of the role he expects to play. "Talking to the young guys, making sure they know different coverages, and just kind of leading by example and making sure I go out and play hard every night."

While it's likely that Dedmon plays mostly as Capela's backup once Atlanta is fully healthy, Pierce and Schlenk both think the two could share the floor at times, and they like the pliability the pair's contrasting styles afford Pierce.

"I think every team tries to have as much versatility as they can," Pierce said. "They don’t have to all be the same. To have the option of different bigs and different players, they can be versatile and we can be versatile."

Labissière, meanwhile, is a low-risk gamble who has shown enough flashes in his four-year NBA career to justify Atlanta taking him on. The Hawks gave up virtually nothing and acquired $1.9 million in cash to acquire him. He'll be under team control as a restricted free agent this summer with a low cap hold, and Schlenk says he has long been intrigued intrigued by Labissière's upside as an athletic and versatile two-way big.

Hawks Acquire Skal Labissière from Portland The Hawks acquired Skal Labissière from the Trail Blazers Thursday afternoon, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Atlanta will send back a late second-round pick and Portland will also give up $1.9 million in cash in the deal, per John Hollinger.

"Skal's a guy that I actually tried to acquire a couple other times, even back in Golden State," Schlenk said. "He's got a really good skill set, he can shoot the ball out to the midrange. We'll continue to work to stretch that out."

While Atlanta's moves at the trade deadline should provide immediate relief in a trying season, Schlenk continues to emphasize the team's long-term outlook and keep the future in mind when constructing his team. While adding experienced players like Dedmon and Capela could slightly hurt the Hawks' position in the 2020 Draft, Atlanta's brass is happy not only with the way Capela, Dedmon, and Labissière could fit into the team's future, but with the flexibility it still has this upcoming summer with over $40 million in cap space.

"One of the things that we’ve maintained through this whole process is we want to be competitive," Schlenk said. "We have a ton of flexibility moving forward still, and we feel like we added three great players that fit our culture, and each of them brings a little something different."