Do The Hawks Have One Of The Ten Best Starting Lineups In The NBA? One Analyst Does Not Think So
After the offseason they had, the Atlanta Hawks should have one of the best rosters in the Eastern Conference in 2025-2026. While they certainly improved the depth, the Hawks should have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA as well.
Glancing at the Starting Lineup
Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher are still going to be among the first five on the floor, but the Hawks will get Jalen Johnson back for this season. Johnson was on an All-Star trajectory last season before getting injured and as long as he is healthy, he should be back to that level.
Who starts at center? That is going to be a key question for Atlanta, but whether it is Onyeka Okongwu or Kristaps Porzingis, the Hawks will have a high-quality center on the floor.
Where does this lineup compare to others in the NBA? Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz ranked the Hawks at No. 12 this season, good for No. 4 in the Eastern Conference.
"Projected Starters: PG Trae Young, SG Dyson Daniels, SF Zaccharie Risacher, PF Jalen Johnson, C Kristaps Porziņģis
The Atlanta Hawks are on the rise and should be excited about what the addition of Porziņģis can do for this starting five.
As the presumed starting center, the 7'2" big man gives the Hawks the ability to play five-out, something they haven't been able to do with Clint Capela. A healthy Johnson could be in for an All-Star season and Risacher looked much better as his rookie year went on.
If Porziņģis can stay reasonably healthy and develops a nice pick-and-pop game alongside Trae Young, he'll help elevate what was a disappointing net rating from the other four starters last season (minus-2.2)."
Porzingis could be the key to unlocking the full potential of the lineup
It is fair to say that Trae Young has not played with an elite pick and pop threat like Kristaps Porzingis and this duo could propel the Hawks lineup to a higher ranking than 12.
Porziņģis averaged 19.5 points, shooting a career-best .412% from three-point territory, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.8 minutes during the 2024-25 season (.483 FG%, .809 FT%). His .412% from deep ranked 25th in the NBA last season amongst all players and was the second-highest clip amongst all 7-footers, trailing only Karl-Anthony Towns.
He knocked down a career-high tying eight three-pointers twice during the 2024-25 season (Jan. 29 vs. Chicago, April 8 at New York), the only 7-footer in the league to have multiple games with at least eight three-pointers. He owns four career outings with eight made triples, the only 7-footer in league history to have four such games.
Over the course of his nine-year career, Porziņģis has appeared in 501 games (500 starts), owning averages of 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks in 30.8 minutes (.461 FG%, .366 3FG%, .829 FT%). The 2018 NBA All-Star is one of only eight players in NBA history to average at least 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks (min. 500 games played) and one of only two active players to do so, joining Anthony Davis. His 1.81 blocks per game currently ranks sixth-best amongst all active NBA players.
Porziņģis owns a total of 909 career blocks, in addition to burying 950 career three-pointers, and is one of only 10 players in NBA history to secure 900-or-more blocks and 900-or-more three-pointers and one of only five active players to do so. He has tallied 50+ triples and 50+ blocks in each of his nine NBA seasons, one of only five players in NBA history to secure at least 50 three-pointers and 50 blocks in nine consecutive seasons, per Elias Sports.
If healthy, Porzingis can help Atlanta make a deep playoff run and make them one of the best starting lineups in the NBA, if he does indeed start.