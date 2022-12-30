Analyzing four prevailing storylines that will occur during the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers game.

It is a big deal every time the Los Angeles Lakers make their annual trip to an Eastern Conference city. Fans pack the arenas, media arrives extra early, and players pick up their performances.

Tonight's game in State Farm Arena will be no different. In fact, there will be more excitement than usual, thanks to a slew of prevailing storylines. Below are the four biggest non-basketball components of the game.

Trae Young & LeBron James

The friendship between Trae Young and LeBron James is well-documented. Both players have gone out of their way to praise the other, Young is a Klutch Sports client, and of course, the recent trade rumors involving the All-NBA point guard.

There is no way Young gets traded, especially not to the Lakers, who have no assets. But as soon as Young and James hug after the game and whisper while concealing their mouths with a towel or jersey, Twitter will be off and running with the story.

Courtside Karen

James has not played in Atlanta since February 1, 2021. We were in the middle of the pandemic, and very few fans could attend the Lakers game. Two of the patrons were asked to leave the arena following a verbal dispute with James.

James missed last year's game due to injury and did not even bother showing up to the arena. Tonight could be the first time the fans and star player set foot on the same court.

Trade Talk

Anthony Davis is injured with a stress reaction in his foot. However, that will not stop half-baked trade takes emerging from tonight's game. It is also safe to assume that plenty of fans and media will speculate about Los Angeles' front office pursuing John Collins before the trade deadline.

Coaches

Both head coaches are under a microscope. Ever since the magical 2021 playoff run, Atlanta has underachieved under head coach Nate McMillan. Meanwhile, Darvin Ham's first season in Los Angeles has not gone swimmingly either.

There will be plenty of debate surrounding the coaches. Not to mention, former Hawks assistant coach Chris Jent will be back in the building for the first time since accepting a role on Ham's staff.