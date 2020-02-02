Hawks at Mavericks Live Notebook

What could have been a captivating duel between the perpetually linked Trae Young and Luka Doncčić will instead be a meeting of two NBA teams, each hampered by multiple injuries. Both the Hawks and Mavericks will be remarkably shorthanded on Saturday night as they battle in Dallas, and each team will ask role players to assume larger mantles than usual.

Neither Dončić (sprained ankle) nor Kristaps Porzingis (injury management) will play for the Mavs, while De'Andre Hunter (sprained ankle), DeAndre' Bembry (hand neuritis), Alex Len (strained hip flexor), Bruno Fernando (calf strain), or Jabari Parker (shoulder impingement) will all be out for the Hawks.

Down five rotation players, Atlanta will start Young, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish, John Collins, and Damian Jones. Dallas will counter with Jalen Brunson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, and Willie Cauley-Stein.

The inclusion of both Collins and Jones in the starting five is interesting given the Mavericks' relative lack of physicality inside, though Hunter's unavailability leaves the Hawks without many good replacements. Expect a fairly heavy stagger of Collins and Jones; Carter could even see time at center for brief stretches again.

Follow along for insights and observations from tonight's game.

First Quarter

Hawks jump out to early lead

The Hawks opened the game with a 12-3 spurt, but with the exception of an open pull-up 3 by Kevin Huerter, most of their shots have been well-contested. Dallas has stayed in front of the ball and limited Trae Young's passing options in the pick-and-roll; the Hawks have simply made tough shots.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, have botched a few easy looks around the rim but generated mostly quality looks from the field. Credit the Hawks for contesting Dallas' first attempts well, but they have probably been a touch lucky on that end of the floor.

What happens when the two teams even out will be worth watching. Will their respective shot qualities remain the same? Will one side continue an unsustainably hot or cold shooting night? Stay tuned.

Mavericks respond, cut Atlanta lead to two

Sure enough, the Mavericks have begun to hit shots and closed the Hawks' lead to 15-13. Most of their offense has come on second chances, an area that has given Atlanta trouble before. Dallas has three offensive rebounds and six second-chance points thus far, and the difference between Atlanta's first and second efforts on defense right now is noticeable.

Reddish exits with bloody nose

Cam Reddish took an elbow from Dorian Finney-Smith while defending a drive and immediately went to the locker room with two members of the training staff. We don't yet know how severe the injury is, but if Reddish is unable to return, the Hawks will have only nine available players and one above-average wing defender.

Reddish has played well on defense tonight, and while Luka Dončić is there to spearhead their attack, the Mavericks still have multiple wings capable of driving and shooting. Reddish has already devoured two of Tim Hardaway's shots and been an effective deterrent of drives tonight.

Updates to follow.

Second Quarter

Young fools Brunson, spots Jones

Trae Young just threw one of his best passes of the season, and somehow made it look routine. After drawing two defenders coming off the pick-and-roll at the top of the key, Young pulled help defender Jalen Brunson out of the paint by looking at Kevin Huerter on the right wing, then wrapped a no-look pass around both on-ball defenders to Damian Jones for an uncontested dunk.

These types of passes separate Young from even great passers around the NBA. He actively creates advantages for his team by manipulating the defense, and always seems to know how an opponent will react to his feints. He always prioritizes the rim, looking for roll men and cutters inside above all else, but has the ability to spot shooters if help defenders don't bite on his ball fakes and look-offs.

It's a joy to watch him pass the ball, and a boon for Atlanta that he does it so well.

Reddish will not return

Cam Reddish will not return to tonight's game with a "face contusion", the Hawks announced. He is entering concussion protocol to determine other possible effects of the elbow he took (incidentally) from Finney-Smith earlier in the game.

That leaves the Hawks with just nine active players tonight. Young, Collins, Kevin Huerter, and likely Vince Carter will be pressed into extremely heavy duty over the final 28 minutes of the game. While Dallas is without its two best players, it still has plenty depth to compete and play a deep rotation; Atlanta is in the opposite situation. The battle between those opposing strengths will be fascinating to watch.

Meanwhile, the Hawks can't cool Jalen Brunson, who now has 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Mavericks lead 57-41.

Anyone but Young

With so few available Hawks tonight, the Mavericks have been trapping Young hard on every ball screen, forcing his teammates to beat them. That has so far been an effective strategy. The Hawks are scoring just a point per possession on the game, and Young has only seven points on 3-of-11 shooting and 0-for-4 from deep.

While Kevin Huerter and John Collins' 27 combined points have kept Atlanta within striking distance, Young's inability to get involved has kept the Hawks quiet as a team, and the Mavs have used hot shooting to stretch their lead to 13 at halftime.

Some more halftime numbers: