AllHawks
Top Stories
News

Hawks' Defense Slips In Loss to Magic

Ben Ladner

The Hawks’ four-game homestand began rather sloppily with a loss to the Magic on Wednesday night. Atlanta used an explosive second quarter to hang around in the first half, but did not have the discipline to keep pace with Orlando in the second. Two weeks after hanging 135 points on the Hawks in Orlando, the Magic were just as explosive on Wednesday, scoring 1.26 points per possession in an offensively charged 130-120 contest.

Though the Hawks posted a 115.7 offensive rating of their own, it was their defense that let them down in the second half. As in their last win over the Hawks, the Magic relied on relentless pressure on the rim and aberrational 3-point shooting to power their offense past Atlanta’s. The Hawks received 37 points (including 20 in the second quarter) and 11 assists from Trae Young and an efficient 26 points from John Collins, but allowed the Magic to score at will from the most efficient areas of the floor. Orlando converted 68 percent of their shots at the rim while hitting nearly 47 percent from beyond the arc, and the former mark was largely a product of the latter.

Atlanta struggled to track the Magic as they drove and cut their way to 38 attempts within four feet of the basket, and Orlando outscored the Hawks 52-34 at the rim (not counting free throws). Constant pressure at the rim opened up wide-open 3-point attempts, which the Magic made with dazzling accuracy. That forced the Hawks to close out harder and created more chances at the rim, and the cycle repeated all night.

“It’s an inside-out game with these guys, and a lot of their damage is done in the paint,” Lloyd Pierce said. “The 3s are a [product] of what they do in the paint, and I thought the paint was really what hurt us tonight.”

Nikola Vučević and Aaron Gordon helped organize Orlando’s offense, facilitating adeptly through the high post and providing a much-needed scoring punch. Vučević (17 points, 12 rebounds, three assists) took advantage of Atlanta’s thin center rotation while Gordon (25 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three blocks) played as beautiful an all-around game as any Hawk opponent has this month. Evan Fournier (28 points, five assists) took advantage of the seams they created. Markelle Fultz found enough room to deliver eight assists within the tight confines of the Magic offense while Mo Bamba registered 15 points, 10 boards, and four blocks in just 17 minutes of action off the bench.

The game turned early in the third quarter, in which the Magic created the bulk of their final margin of victory. The Hawks began the half with an 11-4 run before Orlando called timeout and made an 11-0 push, and Atlanta never led again. The Magic got to the basket with impunity, both in the halfcourt and in transition, and had put a damper on Atlanta’s offense and its spirit by the end of the period.

“I thought that third quarter was brutal after coming out of half and really getting off to a good start,” Pierce said. “It just kind of fell apart the rest of that third quarter. It’s really our defensive end. We couldn’t get stops, we didn’t have a stop mentality, we didn’t take away anything from them in that third quarter.”

Pierce tried both zone and man-to-man defense in attempt to slow the Magic, but they countered each approach with heady ball movement and purposeful dribble penetration. The Hawks had little or no help defense at the rim regardless of what defensive alignment they were in, and the absence of Dewayne Dedmon, who sat out with a sore right elbow, was evident on plays like this one:

“I feel like for us, we let our foot off the pedal a little bit,” Collins said. “We didn’t keep pressing them and keep playing with that intensity that we started out with. And when you’re trailing you can’t really take your foot off the pedal at all.”

The Hawks will have a chance to step their foot back on the gas on Friday night against the Nets, but they have much to clean up between now and then. Dedmon alone will not solve Wednesday’s defensive issues, and even if he plays Atlanta will need more punch from nearly everyone outside of Young and Collins. Pierce has been playing his starters heavy minutes lately and hinted at expanding the rotation after Wednesday’s loss. Even in their shorthanded and youthful state, the Hawks should be able to capitalize on explosive offensive games like this one. They’ll try on Friday not to let another opportunity slip away. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hawks vs. Magic Game Preview

What to expect on Wednesday night as Atlanta hosts the Orlando Magic.

Ben Ladner

News and Notes: Dedmon & Hunter Probable Against Magic as Hawks Enter Homestand

Updates on Atlanta's injured players, as well as a look ahead to the Hawks' upcoming four-game homestand.

Ben Ladner

Three-Point Play: Embiid Dominates As 76ers Top Hawks In Philadelphia

Joel Embiid scored a career-high 49 points to lead the Sixers to a 129-112 victory over the Hawks.

Ben Ladner

Notebook: Young's Passing, Reddish's Defense Stand Out in Win Over Mavs

Trae Young struggled early before an explosive fourth quarter, while Cam Reddish turned in another strong two-way game.

Ben Ladner

Hawks Top Mavericks Behind Collins' Monster Effort

John Collins had one of his best games of the season in a 111-107 win over the Mavs on Saturday.

Ben Ladner

Luka Dončić To Miss Saturday's Game vs. Hawks

Another ankle injury will prevent Dončić and Trae Young from facing off this season.

Ben Ladner

Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Preview: Young & Dončić Square Off

Trae Young and Luka Dončić don't put much stock into their alleged rivalry, and Saturday's game will be about more than a draft-night trade.

Ben Ladner

Young Receives Community Assist Award

The Hawks' point guard was recognized for his charitable contributions off the court in the month of January.

Ben Ladner

Young's Career Night Helps Hawks Outlast Heat

Trae Young dropped a career-high 50 points against Miami, but the Hawks put forth a collective effort in the win.

Ben Ladner

"It Starts With Those Five Guys": The Hawks Are Leaning Into Their Youth

With the All-Star break behind them, the Hawks will rely on their young core even more heavily to close the season.

Ben Ladner