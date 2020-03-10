Hawks Take Precautions Against Coronavirus as NBA Determines Next Steps

With concerns over the outbreak of COVID-19 mounting across the world, the NBA season could be on the verge of a significant logistical shift. The league has taken reactive and precautionary measures in recent days to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and the Hawks, obviously, are no exception.

Players have been encouraged not to high-five one another, but rather to fist-bump or touch elbows, which Atlanta's players and coaches began doing during practices and games last week. Media were allowed in locker rooms at State Farm Arena on Monday night, but it will likely be the last time that happens for the foreseeable future. On Tuesday, Lloyd Pierce, Kevin Huerter, and De'Andre Hunter spoke, press conference-style, from a table set up in the media workroom rather than the customary side of the practice courts, and the NBA has reportedly discussed barring fans and media alike from games at some point in the near future.

"Hopefully it doesn't come to that," Huerter said. "But if it does, I think the league will take whatever steps we need to do, and as players we'll do what's best for us."

In addition to complying with the league's mandates and recommendations, the Hawks have taken steps of their own to keep their players healthy and safe. The organization will continue limiting media and facilities access moving forward, and players have been advised to make minimal contact with fans at games. In general, Atlanta encourages its players to be proactive in reporting any minor ailment before it becomes a major issue, and are taking the same approach toward the coronavirus during this time of heightened worry.

"Prevention is better than cure," Pierce said. "It's all about prevention, it's trying to get ahead of the story, and it's about being able to educate our guys so that they feel informed and protected."

The players had a meeting with Hawks CEO Steve Koonin a few days ago and with Travis Schlenk on Tuesday about how best to navigate the situation. Chelsea Lane and the rest of the league's medical staffers had a meeting at 9 p.m. Monday night, and Tony Ressler will convene with the rest of the league's board of governors on Wednesday to decide how the NBA should proceed from here.

"We've had extensive talks in the last week or so," Huerter said. "We're all probably at huge risk just with how many people we're touching and seeing every day, especially at games. We've gotta figure out how to keep ourselves safe."

On Monday, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the Hawks have added more than 100 sanitation stations to State Farm Arena and increased the building's cleaning staff by 10 percent. The arena will be deep-cleaned by fog machines after home games to disinfect the area, and the cleaning staff will diligently wipe down handrails, elevator buttons, and other oft-touched surfaces.

While fan and employee safely has become a greater concern, the Hawks' primary focus is keeping their players healthy, which begins by educating them on the nature of the coronavirus itself, the risk at hand, and the best ways to avoid the disease.

"We want to keep them informed and not just have them read on the internet," Pierce said. "At least we have a plan and we're trying to educate them on our plan in addition to the information that's out there."

"Just like everybody else in the country, we're going out and trying to wash our hands more, and not interact with fans, not signing stuff," Huerter said. "It's tough... you can't give that kid a high-five, you can't go up and sign that jersey with that person's pen that they brought from home. So it's an adjustment for now, but just like this [the media setting], it's obviously a lot different. So it's what you've got to do for the time being."