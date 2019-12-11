Hawks vs. Heat Live Notebook

Pregame

Carter Joins Select Company

Coming off his best game of the season against Charlotte (17 points, two assists), Vince Carter will become the fifth player in history to play in 1500 NBA games. The 22-year veteran will join Robert Parish (1,611), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,560), Dirk Nowitzki (1,522), and John Stockton (1,504) in the 1500-game club and, in all likelihood, the Hall of Fame in a few years.

Hunter Back in the Starting Lineup

Atlanta will start Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter, Jabari Parker, and Damian Jones against Miami. This is just the second start for this unit and the third game the trio of Young, Huerter, and Hunter has started together. Injuries have denied Lloyd Pierce a full complement of players, and finally getting his three best available players on the court represents a small but important step toward Atlanta reaching full strength.

The Heat will start Kendrick Nunn, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Meyers Leonard, and Bam Adebayo.

First Quarter

Heat Off To A Strong Start

Atlanta's ball-screen defense has been poor to start the game. Duncan Robinson separated on the left wing for a pull-up 3 before Jimmy Butler turned the corner against De'Andre Hunter to dime up Meyers Leonard rolling to the basket. Lloyd Pierce quickly called a timeout to get things back in order.

After the Hawks set up Jabari Parker for 3 on their first possession, the Heat have hit their first five shots to take a 12-3 lead.

Robinson Torching the Hawks

When a player's value is as closely tied to doing one thing as Duncan Robinson's is, it's typically a good idea to try and prevent him from doing that thing. The Hawks have thus far failed to pay Robinson his due respect as a shooter, and he has punished them for it with 14 points and four made 3-pointers.

Even after he'd hit two triples, De'Andre Hunter failed to pick up the shooter in transition before Jabari Parker simply neglected to guard him on the perimeter. When Pierce laments Atlanta's mental mistakes and lack of discipline, those are the sorts of plays to which he's referring. It's one thing to be overpowered by a larger player or zoomed past by a smaller one, but not knowing the opposing personnel or making the effort to stop them is what frustrates coaches to no end.

Reddish's Myopia Continues

Cam Reddish has to learn to give the ball up in transition. He just has to. The rookie just ignored a wide-open Vince Carter (who had just hit a 3 on the previous possession) on the wing to dribble into a 17-footer, and that's not even close to the worst decision he's made on the fast break this season.

It's understandable for a rookie to be overwhelmed by the speed of the NBA game, and thus rush into crowds or panic under duress. But at some point, Reddish's awareness must improve, and he has yet to show much progress in transition.

Despite an appalling start, the Hawks trail by only six after the first quarter. Kevin Huerter has provided a nice lift with his passing while Carter drilled three 3s in the first frame to keep Atlanta in it. Heat lead 36-30 after one.

Second Quarter

Fernando Gets First-Quarter Run

It was a brief first stint for Alex Len in the first period, with Bruno Fernando playing six minutes in his first rotation. Both played fairly well while on the floor, and it's yet unclear if Lloyd Pierce was unsatisfied with Len's play or if he just plans on using three centers in the rotation tonight.

Atlanta Active In the Corners

The Hawks have already taken 10 corner 3s with over three minutes to play in the first half. That figure accounts for 24 percent of their shots and Atlanta has hit six of those 10 attempts. That has been a big reason why the Hawks are in the game despite a rough defensive half. They're 13-of-25 overall from 3 thanks to four bombs from Carter and three each from Huerter and Hunter.

While 52 percent from 3 is a difficult mark to sustain over a full game, part of the Hawks' accuracy from deep is due to their ball movement. Sixteen of Atlanta's 21 buckets have been assisted, which has made the offense less predictable for Miami's rugged defense.

Hawks lead 60-57.

Young Forcing the Issue

Trae Young could stand to be more judicious with his shot selection at times. He has forced a few deep 3s early in the shot clock in the first half of this one, and while his ability to hit that shot is a central part of his skill set, he could do a better job sensing when the Hawks can generate a better shot -- especially when he doesn't have a hot hand.

Young has just eight points on 2-of-7 shooting tonight, and just forced a long jumper that led to a Robinson 3 in transition. It's a difficult line for a player like Young to walk, but deciding when to release impossibly deep jumpers is one of the next steps the point guard can take.

Heat lead 66-64 at halftime.

Third Quarter

Hunter Imposes His Will Offensively

De'Andre Hunter hasn't been as sharp as usual on defense tonight, but has had no problem asserting himself offensively against Duncan Robinson and Miami's other wings. The rookie has three 3-pointers, but has been aggressive off the dribble as well, putting him up to 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

He hasn't attacked to the same degree on the other end, however. Hunter has struggled getting around screens, both on and off the ball, and doesn't seem as quick as usual staying in front of the ball. In the rookie's defense, he has been matched up with Jimmy Butler for much of the night and Miami's bigs set punishing screens. That much could take most defenders out of their element.

Heat lead 76-74.

Hawks Lacking Weak-Side Defense

Atlanta's help defense at the rim is nowhere to be found in the third quarter. Jones and Len have four and three fouls, respectively, but few Hawks have even made much of an effort to stop the ball once it gets past the first line of defense. Pierce tried playing Jabari Parker at center once Jones picked up his fourth, but that lineup quickly yielded an uncontested layup after Parker stood flat-footed as Jimmy Butler zoomed to the basket.

The Heat are 18-of-21 at the rim for the game. If Atlanta could offer any kind of resistance inside this might be an entirely different game.

Huerter Solidifying Backup Point Guard Spot

For the second straight game, Lloyd Pierce has gone with Kevin Huerter -- rather than Evan Turner -- at point guard with Young off the floor, and it appears to be a viable way forward for Atlanta's offense. Savvy though Turner is, Huerter simply offers more shooting on the second unit, which forces defenses into tougher decisions when guarding the ball.