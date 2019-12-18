Hawks vs. Knicks Live Notebook

Pregame

Kevin Huerter will join Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, Jabari Parker, and Damian Jones in the starting lineup. Huerter's status had been in question coming into Tuesday because of a minor shoulder injury suffered against the Lakers. Lloyd Pierce announced this afternoon that he'd play. That unit will go up against Frank Ntilikina, R.J. Barrett, Marcus Morris, Julius Randle, and Taj Gibson.

First Quarter

Jones Active Early

Damian Jones has improved significantly as a passer this season, especially out of the short roll. He just caught a pass from Trae Young on the roll and kicked out to De'Andre Hunter on the wing for a 3, then grabbed an offensive rebound to give the Hawks an extra possession.

Jones still gets flustered in crowds and is limited as a ball-handler and shooter outside the paint, but his progress on offense has been noticeable through the first 27 games of the season. He gives Trae Young a dangerous option above the rim in the pick-and-roll, which opens up both dunks for himself and open looks for teammates.

The Hawks could still look to upgrade at center, and Alex Len is still a better option, but Jones has put the work in to improve, and it shows one little play at a time.

Young Feasting On Floaters

The Knicks are playing a drop coverage against the Hawks' pick-and-rolls and playing to take away lobs, which is leaving Young wide open looks in the short midrange. Mitchell Robinson is the Knicks' only intimidating rim protector -- and he is elite -- but with him off the floor, Young will get all the floaters he can take.

He has been one of the best floater shooters in the league this season, and as teams continue conceding that shot, he keeps dropping in devastating teardrops over contesting big men. He's up to 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and has been Atlanta's only consistent source of offense.

An Early DeAndre' Bembry Sighting

Bembry had been out of the rotation for the last few games, but made an early appearance in the first quarter after Cam Reddish picked up two fouls in three minutes. Bembry is a longtime favorite of Pierce's, but has been squeezed lately by the emergence of Allen Crabbe and the Hawks' investment in developing Reddish and Hunter. He didn't score but grabbed three rebounds in five early minutes. We'll see if he remains a part of the rotation or if those five minutes were merely a stopgap.

Second Quarter

Jones Struggling to Track Robinson

The Hawks stumble to start the second quarter, and Mitchell Robinson has absolutely terrorized Damian Jones. Twice the lanky center has simply reached over Jones' head to grab offensive rebounds, and the second time he ended up drawing a foul on an alley-oop attempt on the second chance.

On the other end, Robinson smothered Kevin Huerter's pass attempt to Jones and has generally been a nuisance for the Hawks with his length and energy in the paint. New York's offensive rebounding (and thus Atlanta's defensive rebounding) was a key area to monitor coming into the game and Robinson is currently demonstrating why.

Young Continues to Spark Hawks

Young has hit a stepback 3 and, in a rare occurrence, an open spot-up triple set up by Huerter and Jabari Parker. Young, Parker, and Hunter all ran the left side of the floor as Huerter brought the ball up, and Hunter's cut down the middle drew a defender to the paint, freeing Parker to swing the ball to Young in the corner.

Those sorts of attempts don't come often for Young, who has to create most of his looks on his own, but as Huerter works more with the ball in his hands, Young could be free to work off the ball a bit more.

Hawks Lacking Energy In Second Quarter

Save for a few of Young's highlights, Atlanta doesn't seem to be playing with much energy. Their movement is sluggish and shot selection was rather poor in the second period. They have nine turnovers, many of which have been off of careless or lazy passes.

The Knicks, no matter how low their talent level, play hard almost every night and hit their opponents first. Atlanta seems dazed by the force of the Knicks' blow and have staggered to a 77-53 halftime deficit. The difference in energy was perhaps no better exemplified than by one of the final plays of the half, when Mitchell Robinson sprinted to knock a looping pass by Young into the backcourt and finish with a soaring dunk. New York deserves credit for shooting and defending well, but the Hawks haven't made things difficult on them at all.