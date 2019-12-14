Hawks Maven
Top Stories
News

Hawks Waive Tyrone Wallace

Ben Ladner

The Hawks waived third-year guard Tyrone Wallace, the team announced Saturday morning. Wallace, who was claimed off waivers on October 23, averaged 2.9 points in 14 games with Atlanta, will presumably clear waivers on Monday afternoon and will become eligible to be claimed by a team with an open roster spot. His $1.6 million salary will come off of Atlanta's books. 

Kevin Huerter has assumed backup point guard duties over the last four games, and with non-shooting wings Evan Turner and DeAndre' Bembry already on the roster, Wallace didn't have much of a place in Lloyd Pierce's rotation. The guard hadn't played since December 4, when he logged three minutes against Brooklyn. 

Atlanta does have $4.8 million in cap space, which could allow them to fill sign a free agent with that amount or the league minimum. The Hawks could use more shooting and playmaking on the wing, and while it's unlikely they'll find a player in their price range who gives them both of those things, they could have an edge in any potential bidding war because of the additional money they can offer. 

Plenty of teams could use Wallace's services -- he played a prominent role for the Clippers two seasons ago as a rookie -- but his lack of shooting ability makes him a fairly difficult piece to fit into most lineups. Odds are he catches on with an NBA team at some point, though he could spend ample time in the G-League in the coming months. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Backcourt Struggles As Hawks Fall to Pacers

Ben Ladner

Trae Young and Kevin Huerter couldn't galvanize Atlanta's offense quite enough in a 110-100 loss to Indiana.

Video: Pierce On the Loss to the Pacers

Ben Ladner

Lloyd Pierce discusses the Hawks' 110-100 loss to the Indiana Pacers Friday night.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Preview

Ben Ladner

Indiana edged out Atlanta in overtime last month. What to expect in the second meeting between these Eastern-Conference foes.

Three-Point Play: Observations from Atlanta's Road Trip

Ben Ladner

The Hawks' ball movement and shooting stood out on this week's road trip.

Hawks Lack Focus, Physicality in Loss to Bulls

Ben Ladner

Atlanta didn't have the physical or mental energy to compete with the Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Preview

Ben Ladner

A night after a brutal overtime loss, the Hawks will face another pesky defense Wednesday night in Chicago.

Hawks vs. Heat Live Notebook

Ben Ladner

Stay up to date with the most salient insights and observations from Atlanta's trip to Miami.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Preview

Ben Ladner

What to expect from the Heat as the Hawks visit South Beach for the second time this season.

Report: Frustration Building Within Hawks Over Recent Loses

Ben Ladner

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that players are growing frustrated with the team's performance. But is panic over a 6-17 record justified?

Huerter Proves Essential in Win Over Hornets

Ben Ladner

Kevin Huerter's blend of shooting and playmaking gave Atlanta a lift on Sunday, and could be a catalyst moving forward.