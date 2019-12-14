Hawks Waive Tyrone Wallace

The Hawks waived third-year guard Tyrone Wallace, the team announced Saturday morning. Wallace, who was claimed off waivers on October 23, averaged 2.9 points in 14 games with Atlanta, will presumably clear waivers on Monday afternoon and will become eligible to be claimed by a team with an open roster spot. His $1.6 million salary will come off of Atlanta's books.

Kevin Huerter has assumed backup point guard duties over the last four games, and with non-shooting wings Evan Turner and DeAndre' Bembry already on the roster, Wallace didn't have much of a place in Lloyd Pierce's rotation. The guard hadn't played since December 4, when he logged three minutes against Brooklyn.

Atlanta does have $4.8 million in cap space, which could allow them to fill sign a free agent with that amount or the league minimum. The Hawks could use more shooting and playmaking on the wing, and while it's unlikely they'll find a player in their price range who gives them both of those things, they could have an edge in any potential bidding war because of the additional money they can offer.

Plenty of teams could use Wallace's services -- he played a prominent role for the Clippers two seasons ago as a rookie -- but his lack of shooting ability makes him a fairly difficult piece to fit into most lineups. Odds are he catches on with an NBA team at some point, though he could spend ample time in the G-League in the coming months.