Kristaps Porzingis Gives Update On Potential Contract Extension With Atlanta
The Atlanta Hawks season is one week away from beginning and the expectations are the highest they have been since the Hawks made the conference finals in 2021. While Atlanta still has to prove that they are worthy of those expectations, this is a young, talented roster that appears to have the right veteran pieces around them.
One of those veteran pieces is center Kristaps Porzingis, who the Hawks acquired in a three-team trade with the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics. Porzingis is potentially a perfect fit around Hawks point guard Trae Young, from an offensive perspective where he is going to stretch the floor and be an elite pick and pop option for Young, but on defense as well, where he will provide interior defense and rim protection.
One of the underlying subplots of the Hawks season has nothing to do with on the court play, but off the court events. Young, Porzingis, and Dyson Daniels are all eligible for major contract extensions, but none have happened as of the time of this being written.
In a recent conversation with Fred Katz of the Athletic, Porzingis discussed his potential extension:
“I know that’s an option. I wanna see how the year goes,” Porziņģis said in a recent conversation with The Athletic. “I wanna show that I’m playing at a high level again, that I’m healthy, that I’m everything, and then that kind of stuff will take care of itself, you know? We’ll see.”
“I don’t wanna rush anything and say this or that, but I wanna take it one day at a time,” he said.
Biggest offseason addition
Porzingis has a chance to be the NBA's most impactful offseason addition and if he stays healthy and helps the Hawks become contenders in the Eastern Conference, he could be in line for a big contract extension.
Porziņģis averaged 19.5 points, shooting a career-best .412% from three-point territory, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.8 minutes during the 2024-25 season (.483 FG%, .809 FT%). His .412% from deep ranked 25th in the NBA last season amongst all players and was the second-highest clip amongst all 7-footers, trailing only Karl-Anthony Towns.
He knocked down a career-high tying eight three-pointers twice during the 2024-25 season (Jan. 29 vs. Chicago, April 8 at New York), the only 7-footer in the league to have multiple games with at least eight three-pointers. He owns four career outings with eight made triples, the only 7-footer in league history to have four such games.
Over the course of his nine-year career, Porziņģis has appeared in 501 games (500 starts), owning averages of 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks in 30.8 minutes (.461 FG%, .366 3FG%, .829 FT%). The 2018 NBA All-Star is one of only eight players in NBA history to average at least 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks (min. 500 games played) and one of only two active players to do so, joining Anthony Davis. His 1.81 blocks per game currently ranks sixth-best amongst all active NBA players.
Porziņģis owns a total of 909 career blocks, in addition to burying 950 career three-pointers, and is one of only 10 players in NBA history to secure 900-or-more blocks and 900-or-more three-pointers and one of only five active players to do so. He has tallied 50+ triples and 50+ blocks in each of his nine NBA seasons, one of only five players in NBA history to secure at least 50 three-pointers and 50 blocks in nine consecutive seasons, per Elias Sports.
As long as he is healthy, Porzingis might be just what Atlanta needs to leap in contention.