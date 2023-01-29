After last night's disappointing home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Atlanta Hawks fall to 25-25. Not much better than the 24-26 start to last season. To make matters worse, Atlanta is about to embark on a challenging five-game road trip against five Western Conference opponents.

Atlanta will not return home until February 8 - one day before the NBA trade deadline. It is safe to say this ill-timed west coast trip will have a significant impact on Atlanta's moves at the deadline. Below are our predictions for each game.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers host Atlanta at 10:00 p.m. (EST) on Monday, January 31. Portland is currently 23-26 and 1.5 games outside the Western Conference Play-In picture. This is easily the most winnable game for Atlanta.

However, these two teams have had spirited matchups in recent history. Also, Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is fresh off the most efficient 60-point game in NBA history. Our prediction is a narrow victory for Atlanta, but the schedule goes uphill from there.

Phoenix Suns

Less than two years removed from the NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns have had a major fall from grace. They might be the only team that has fallen off harder than Atlanta during that same period.

Phoenix is 26-25 and residing in the ninth spot of the Western Conference standings. Their season can go in any direction from this point. Our prediction is they pick up a win against Atlanta during a nationally-televised game at 10:00 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, February 1.

Utah Jazz

No team in the NBA has been a more pleasant surprise than the Utah Jazz. Despite kicking off a rebuild, Utah has exceeded expectations so far. They currently sit at 10th in the Western Conference with a record of 26-26.

Utah pounded Atlanta in State Farm Arena back in early November. We predict that Atlanta will exact revenge with a win in Salt Lake City at 9:00 p.m. (EST) on Friday, February 3.

Denver Nuggets

Death, taxes, and Nikola Jokic leading the Denver Nuggets to contention. The perennial MVP candidate has carried Denver to the top spot in the Western Conference with a record of 34-16.

It has been almost two calendar years since Atlanta last beat Denver, and that losing streak will not end on the second night of a back-to-back. Fans can catch that game on Saturday, February 4, at 9:00 p.m. (EST).

New Orleans Pelicans

Atlanta knocked off the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime at home in November. Since then, New Orleans has climbed to fifth in the Western Conference with a record of 26-24.

New Orleans' record might be underwhelming, but they have been without Zion Williamson since January 2. As always, health will play a huge role in the outcome of the nationally-televised game at 7:30 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, February 7. However, we predict Atlanta will pick up the win to complete their road trip with a strong showing of 3-2 over five games.