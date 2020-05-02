NBA TV To Air "Work From Home" With the Hawks

AllHawks
NBA TV will air a special feature called "Work From Home: Atlanta Hawks" on Saturday at noon, which will offer an inside look at how the team has been staying active and in shape during the NBA's hiatus. 

The episode will feature instructional videos from coaches demonstrating different shooting and ball-handling drills, insight into how the team watches film, and tips on how to work on one's game in spite of limited access to basketball courts. 

Like most teams in the NBA, the Hawks have tried to stay active and connected while the season has been suspended. They hold weekly team meetings over Zoom on Sunday afternoons and small group video sessions to help give players individualized feedback and keep them up to date on the status of the league. Lloyd Pierce has held near-weekly virtual coaching clinics for local college and high school basketball coaches, and players like John Collins and Cam Reddish have occasionally dropped in to those sessions. 

How the Hawks Are Staying Engaged During the NBA's Hiatus

Last Sunday, as the Hawks began their team meeting over Zoom, Lloyd Pierce everyone's microphone unmuted, and for the first time in weeks, the team was all in the same place -- virtually, at least -- talking as they normally would. The team, like the rest of the world, is still grappling with the unfamiliarity of these times.

Both Collins and Reddish have also done Q&A sessions on the NBA's social media accounts, while Trae Young, who has a hoop in his driveway in Oklahoma, participated in the league's H.O.R.S.E. and 2K tournaments. 

The team has also had plenty of downtime to spend watching TV and movies, playing video games, and reading. Pierce has gobbled up several audiobooks and TV series, and sent the team's rookies different books to read during the hiatus. 

The NBA season has been suspended since March 11, with little indication that games will resume anytime soon. "Work From Home: Atlanta Hawks" airs at noon on May 2 on NBA TV. 

