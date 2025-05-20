New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Lauri To The 76ers, Paul George + No. 3 Pick To Utah, Hawks Add Depth
The offseason is here for 26 teams in the NBA. The conference semifinals are almost over and there are only four teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, and Philadelphia 76ers are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
Philadelphia had just about everything go wrong this past season, a season they had hoped to be a contender. There is uncertainty around Joel Embiid's health and Paul George's contract looks like one of the worst in the NBA. The team lucked out by getting the No. 3 pick in this year's draft, but what will they do with it? In an updated NBA mock draft, ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony mentioned that packaging the No. 3 pick with Paul George to land a star such as Kevin Durant or Lauri Markkanen:
"Some teams expect the Sixers to be active in trade conversations, with names such as Kevin Durant (Phoenix) and Lauri Markkanen (Utah) as potential targets in packages that could include Paul George and the No. 3 pick. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has made a career of being active and aggressive on the trade front, but historically, it's rare to see a top-three pick being traded.
Adding a young, talented prospect could be appealing as a reset to the team's timeline, offering long-term hope among Joel Embiid's injury concerns and George's significant contract, which might not age well."
Utah finished with the worst record in the NBA, but they fell to the 5th pick on lottery night and they missed out on their chance to add either Cooper Flagg or Dylan Harper. When you look at the roster, there are still plenty of long-term questions about who actually fits going forward. With guys like John Collins, Colin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson on expiring deals, Utah could look to move them for more assets, but what about Markkanen? He is a very good player, but he does not necessarily fit on their timeline. Could Utah continue to add assets and look to move i
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Colin Sexton and Kelly Oubre Jr
76ers Receive: Lauri Markkanen, Terance Mann, Svi Mykhailiuk, and a 2030 2nd round pick (Via ATL)
Utah Receives: Paul George, Georges Niang, a 2025 1st round pick (No. 3 pick Via PHI), a 2025 2nd round pick (No. 35 via PHI), a 2027 2nd round pick (From ATL, Via CLE), and a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE)
Why the Hawks do this deal: They add better bench depth. Sexton would be one of the better guards to come off the bench in the NBA and would give the Hawks added scoring when Trae Young leaves the floor. Oubre is a solid wing who could replace Mann. Both players are on expiring contracts and Atlanta remains under the tax.
Why the Hawks don't do this deal: Sexton is a great scorer, but his defense could be a problem and you could never have him on the floor with Trae Young. Oubre is not a great shooter and might not be much better than Mann, even if his contract is better. Lineup versatility would not be awarded with having these players.
Why the 76ers do this deal: If Philadelphia does not like any of their options with the 3rd pick, they could look to move it for a win now piece to put around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. With the Tatum injury in Boston and another disappointing playoff appearance from Cleveland, the East has an opening for a contending team to challenge either the Knicks or the Pacers. Not only that, they get off the George contract. Markkanen makes them an instant contender if Embiid is somewhat healthy.
Why the 76ers don't do this deal: They would rather keep the pick because they like their options. This mostly comes down to how Philly views the players they could take at No. 3
Why the Jazz do this deal: They get the No. 3 pick and have two top five picks in a deep draft. With the drop in the lottery, Utah might continue to tear down the roster further until they find that franchise player. If they do this deal, they could draft Ace Bailey and maybe Tre Johnson with those picks to give them two high-upside players. If George could somehow find his form from two years ago when he was on the Clippers, he could be traded at the deadline to a contending team that needs him.
Why the Jazz don't do this deal: They are not ready to move on from Markkanen and he has given no indication he wants out of Utah yet. If Utah is not enamored with anyone with the 3rd pick, they could just stand pat.