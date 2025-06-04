New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Giannis to Boston, Jaylen Brown to Bucks, Hawks Land Porzingis
The offseason is here for 28 teams in the NBA. The NBA finals have arrived and there are only two teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, and Milwaukee Bucks are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
There is not going to be a bigger offseason storyline than the potential trade of Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. While he has not asked to be traded from Milwaukee yet, there continue to be rumors about the potential move. The Bucks roster is depleted and they have no young players or draft picks to trade to upgrade their team. If Giannis wants to win another NBA championship, it likely would not be in Milwaukee and as hard as it is to admit, the Bucks might be better in the long run by trading Giannis.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
Boston not only fell short in their attempt to repeat as NBA champions, but they lost star Jayson Tatum to an Achilles injury and he is likely to be out for the entire 2025-2026 season. Not only that, but Boston is facing some restrictive finances due to being in the second apron and all that comes with that.
Another season of being in the second apron would result in their first-round pick seven years into the future becoming "frozen" and ineligible to be traded. Furthermore, second-apron teams cannot use the mid-level exception, cannot aggregate salaries in trades, cannot take back more salary than they send out in trades, cannot send cash in trades, and cannot sign-and-trade a player for another player.
Specifically, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are two obvious candidates to be moved elsewhere. Porzingis is consistently unavailable for Boston and has looked hobbled throughout the 2025 playoffs after he missed most of the championship run. His rim protection and floor spacing are valuable, but the Celtics won't be without either if they move on from him. Even in this situation, Boston could try to move these guys and stay competitive in a weak Eastern Conference, even without Tatum.
While it seems very far-fetched, Jaylen Brown could be traded as well. because he would bring the most back in a trade. I don't think the Celtics want to trade Brown, but what if it was for a player like Giannis?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Kristaps Porzingis and Andre Jackson Jr
Bucks Receive: Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Terance Mann, Georges Niang, a 2025 1st round pick (No. 28 via Boston), an unprotected 2027 1st round pick (via Boston), and an unprotected 2031 1st round pick (via Boston)
Celtics Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma, Pat Connaughton, Kobe Bufkin, and a 2025 1st round pick (No. 22 via ATL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: The Hawks solve a ton of problems with this trade. Porzingis at his best gives them needed floor spacing, interior size, and versatility. Over the past year, Atlanta has wanted to get bigger around Trae Young and put the kind of team around him to succeed. Porzingis can do that. He could play the four and Atlanta could have a big lineup of Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Porzingis, and Onyeka Okongwu. Or, Porzingis could come off the bench and be a backup center (not likely, but who knows). The Hawks don't have to give up much to possibly land a big-time impact player who solves some needs. If it does not work, he is an expiring contract and not a financial burden for Atlanta. Jackson Jr is an intriguing young player to have and Atlanta moves off the Terance Mann contract.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Porzingis is a huge injury risk. He has battled injuries at different parts of his career and was battling an illness with Boston this season. Is he going to be available for the Hawks? Atlanta needs to prove something this season and has struggled with player availability over the past two seasons. At his best, Porzingis would be a huge help, but it is a risk. Bufkin has been injured for the past two seasons but is still talented. Does Atlanta want to move off of one of their first rounders? How would Porzingis fit with the team? There is considerable downside.
Why the Celtics do this trade: They land one of the top three (at worst) players in the game while clearing the financial room. He would form a devastating trio with Tatum (when he returns) and Derrick White, while they also keep Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser. Antetokounmpo can keep them in the playoff hunt for next season while being able to chase championships once Tatum returns. Bufkin is an intriguing young player and they can see if there is something there while also getting the No. 22 pick
Why the Celtics don't do this trade: They value Brown and all he has done for the organization. With or without Giannis, next year is likely to be a throwaway year when it comes to title contention due to the Tatum injury and the Celtics would still be a playoff contender without Giannis. Boston is an organization that likes to keep its draft picks as well and may not want to give up three first rounders. Kuzma is also a negative value contract.
Why the Bucks do this trade: Jaylen Brown is likely one of the best players they could get in a hypothetical Giannis trade. Holiday can return to where he helped the Bucks win a title and run the offense until Lillard returns. They get one of the NBA's best players and three first round picks to try and reset their franchise. The picks could be used to make a deal to add more talent back to the team.
Why the Bucks don't do this trade: The biggest reason might be simply they don't want to send Giannis to Boston and help the Celtics. For basketball reasons, Brown is a great player, but best player on a championship team? Holiday has a really expensive contract and is 34 years old and the picks are not going to be as valuable as some others. In a deal for one of the leagues greatest players ever, it feels like some team (Thunder, Rockets, Spurs) would surely beat this offer.