New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Kevin Durant + Bogdan Bogdanovic to Spurs, Suns Get Devin Vassell
It looked like the NBA was at a standstill and with training camp right around the corner, the offseason was over and any big moves were not going to come until later in the season. Then last night, the Timberwolves and Knicks made a blockbuster move that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first round pick (via Detroit). While it was known that the Knicks needed a center, that trade was a blindside move that shook the NBA.
Is there a chance there could be another? Probably not, but nobody was expecting that to happen last night either.
The Phoenix Suns were one of the NBA's biggest disappointments last season, getting swept in the first round despite having a roster with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. The team could not stay healthy and have one of the most expensive rosters in the NBA and are without many assets to try and reload for the future. That has led to some speculation on whether they would try and trade Kevin Durant to try and get some assets back.
The Spurs are a team that is built for the future, but might be ready to win now with the right moves. They have Victor Wembanyama, who is on track to be one of the 5-10 best players in the league this year and he alone could have them in playoff contention. The Spurs have been stocking up on draft assets and will try and cash those in at some point to build a contender around Wembanyama. If Durant were to become available, would they be interested?
The Hawks made two big moves this offseason, trading Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for a package centered around Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and two first round picks. They also drafted French forward Zaccharie Risacher with the No.1 overall pick. They have been in rumors to make other moves, but have elected to stand pat so far and this might be the roster they enter the season with.
What about a potential blockster deal that could reshape the league and benefit all three teams?
Let's look at a hypothetical trade.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Receives: Tre Jones, Blake Wesley, Sidy Cissoko, 2025 2nd round pick (via Chicago), 2026 1st round pick (their own), 2026 2nd round pick (via Indiana or Miami), and 2028 1st round pick (via Boston)
San Antonio Receives: Kevin Durant, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Cody Zeller
Phoenix Receives: Devin Vassell, Zach Collins, 2025 1st round pick (via San Antonio), 2029 Top Five-Protected 1st round pick
Why Atlanta does this deal: As much as it might hurt to trade Bogdanovic, but the ability to get one of their own first round picks back in 2026 as well as a young guard like Jones might be worth it. Wesley and Cissoko are young players worth taking a look at for the future. This move keeps the Hawks under the luxury tax
Why Atlanta does not do this deal: Bogdanovic is a really good player and the Hawks need his shooting on this team. Getting one of their own picks back is good, but they are still without their own in 2025 and 2027 and this trade makes them worse, which could put the 2025 pick at risk.
Why San Antonio does this deal: They will become instant Finals contenders with Durant and Bogdanovic. While the future looks bright with Wembanyama, you can't afford to sacrifice the present and if the opportunity to get Durant came up, it is certainly worth a look. Bogdanovic is an excellent offensive player and provides floor spacing.
Why San Antonio does not do this deal: The Spurs would be giving up four first round picks for a player who is older and struggles with injuries. Durant is still an elite player, but is it worth giving up a promising young player in Vassell and four first-round picks? They would also not have a lot of depth. This move would be sacrificing a lot of future assets for a shot at the title. While they should always be contenders with Wemby, that is a lot of assets to give up for an aging player with injury history.
Why Phoenix does this deal: They get draft assets and a good young player in Vassell to pair with Booker. Collins is also a good player.
Why Phoenix does not do this deal: They get worse immediately without Durant. The picks are nice, but the Suns have traded them in an effort to win a title. You can argue about whether that is possible even with Durant, but it is out the window if they trade him.
This deal is very unlikely, but you can see the potential reason for all sides doing it. Phoenix might realize their window with Durant is closed and trade him for future assets and players. The Spurs might want to cash some of their chips in now to try and win. Atlanta might try to get in on the deal and acquire some assets to help their future.