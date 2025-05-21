New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Michael Porter Jr to Utah, Nuggets Build Depth, Hawks Fill Needs
The offseason is here for 26 teams in the NBA. The conference finals have arrived and there are only four teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, and Utah Jazz are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
Utah finished with the worst record in the NBA, but they fell to the 5th pick on lottery night and they missed out on their chance to add either Cooper Flagg or Dylan Harper. When you look at the roster, there are still plenty of long-term questions about who actually fits going forward. With guys like John Collins, Colin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson on expiring deals, Utah could look to move them for more assets as they continue to climb out of the NBA's cellar.
Denver is going to be a fascinating team to watch this offseason. After firing former head coach Michael Malone and former GM Calvin Booth, Denver made it farther than anyone thought and took Oklahoma City to seven games, but it is clear this team does not have enough depth around Nikola Jokic. They are limited in the assets they can give up, but they have two first round picks and Michael Porter Jr. Porter Jr helped them win a title two years ago, but he might be moved to try and get more pieces. With his contract, injury history, and poor defensive play, who will trade for him? Denver may have to attach an asset to go along with him.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Collin Sexton and Peyton Watson
Nuggets Receive: John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, Svi Mykhailiuk, Terance Mann, a 2027 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), and a 2031 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE)
Jazz Receive: Michael Porter Jr, Zeke Nnaji, Dario Saric, Hunter Tyson, a 2025 1st round pick (from ATL, No. 22), and a 2031 unprotected 1st round pick (via Denver)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They help facilitate the deal and land a backup guard to come off the bench and a young wing player in Watson who they can continue to develop. The Hawks replace Mann with Watson, who is younger and brings more size to the Hawks bench. He shot 35% from three this past season and is a good rebounder as well. If he does not play well, the Hawks can always move on after this season. Sexton is going to be one of the top guards on the trade market and while it might hurt to give up a first for him, they still have a lottery pick and Sexton helps them win now, which might be one of the goals for the Hawks this season. Their offense suffers without Trae Young on the floor and Sexton could be a big boost. They remain under the luxury tax.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Sexton is a great scorer, but his defense could be a problem and you could never have him on the floor with Trae Young. Watson is an inconsistent player on both ends of the floor. Atlanta may decide to keep both first round picks and not move one for someone who might not be here beyond this season.
Why Denver does this trade: They add solid depth and three second-round picks which could be moved for another rotation-level player. John Collins could start in place of MPJ and he was having a career year with Utah last season shooting from three, making 39.9% on 3.7 attempts per game. He would be an upgrade on defense and would fit in well next to Jokic. Clarkson gives them a proven scorer off the bench, Mann is a more capable, veteran wing than what they have, and Mykhailiuk is a knockdown shooter. The bench would be vastly improved and they get off the contracts of Porter Jr, Nnaji, and Saric. It is one final swing for Denver to put a deeper team around the best player in the world. A bench of Clarkson, Russell Westbrook, Mann, and Mykhailiuk is much better than what they have on the roster, plus last year's first-round pick DaRon Holmes will be healthy and ready to hopefully contribute to the team.
Why Denver does not do this trade: They prefer to keep MPJ and their first round pick in hopes of finding a better deal.
Why Utah does this deal: They get more assets out of it. They would have three first-round picks in this draft with the addition of the 22nd pick via Atlanta and they have a valuable 2031 unprotected pick from Denver, which will be very valuable. Porter Jr would improve the offense and the team can see what Nnaji brings to the floor. Saric's deal expires after the season.
Why Utah does not do this deal: They may not value Porter either and think they can find better deals for their three expiring contracts.