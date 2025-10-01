Takeaways From Day One Of Atlanta Hawks Training Camp
Today, the Atlanta Hawks began training camp, and afterwards, the players gave interviews. In Young's interview, however, he gave some interesting thoughts about himself and where the team stands currently, going into next season.
1. Trae likes how the team looks so far and is liking the vibes of the team
This past offseason, the Hawks made plenty of moves that has made the team look like a dark horse contender in the Eastern Conference. However, this has led to the conversation that this could be the best Hawks roster that's been assembled since Young has been on the roster and today he gave his thoughts on the roster.
"The vibes are really high. The best part is we're all on the court. I don't look in the training room and see anybody out there in the training room right now."
2. Focused on the basic principles that head coach Quin Snyder wants the team to focus on
Since Snyder became the Hawks' head coach, he has helped the team develop in specific areas compared to the previous coaching staff. You can see the noticeable improvement in the players' play, and this season, Young and the rest of the roster have put emphasis on following the principles that Snyder put in place for the team. Young stated the following
"Coach wants to put in his basic principles that he wants us to follow to be a part of all year and focus on defensive things and offensive rules that he wants us to focus on."
3. What Trae notices when having new teammates and how to make them fit
This offseason, the Hawks made moves that have led to a major improvement in the roster compared to years past in terms of talent. For Young, he alluded to how his teammates fit with him."I mean, I have watched a lot of basketball and a lot of film. I mean, I wouldn't even call it watching film, just basketball in general. Like, when you're watching basketball and the way I do, it's basically like watching film, so I kind of know like what the new guys coming in bring to our team, and so I'm looking for where they like the ball, where they like to catch the ball, where they like to space out, where they feel comfortable at."
4. Gave his thoughts on what's exciting about this group this season and if the roster this season is the best in his tenure in Atlanta
When it comes to the roster the Hawks' front office assembled, it is arguably the best they've had in years, and Young feels the pressure to make something happen with this roster this season. When asked about the new additions to this roster, Young stated the following: "Sometimes, when you can bring in new pieces and talented pieces like we have, I mean, it can bring a fresh new energy and obviously, expectations are higher than what they've been for everybody, but us included. Us as players, we're not gonna take that lightly, for me personally, so I'm ready to go, and I know everyone around me is too."
Young went on to speak on this being the most talented roster he's been on: "I mean, on paper, probably. I mean, on paper, you can try and say that. I don't think that's a bad thing, or diss any of the other teams that I've been a part of, I think that's just a part of our team, and I mean, cutos to the people upstairs who made some moves and things like that, to get the guys that we have. But right now is the present, and we gotta take advantage of it. Who knows how long this team will stay together forever, so we got to make sure we're locking in every day and getting ready for the next one."
5. What he thinks of the rookie Asa Newell
During the NBA Draft, the Hawks traded with the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 23 overall pick and an unprotected first-round pick in 2026, with this year's pick being Asa Newell. Young stated the following about Newell through training camp. "He can play, he can set hard screens, he got me, I wasn't able to score on him one time, and I lost the ball, and I just joked with him after. I said you ain't gonna get too many of those rook. He's a great kid, and he listens and asks questions. I'm excited for his future; he has a bright future."