In case you didn't hear the fireworks from Atlanta last night, I got you. The Chicago Bulls won a shoot-out 130-118 against the Atlanta Hawks. It wasn't easy, but below are the five best plays from the high-scoring affair. If you think we missed any, be sure to sound off on our social media pages.

Nikola Vucevic

Vucevic put on a clinic with his post-moves last night. Shades of Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin McHale in just this one play. Watch the clip for yourself and tell me if I'm over-reacting to the sensational play.

Zach LaVine Dunk

There's a reason why fans are clamoring for LaVine to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest every year. Not only is the small forward capable of carrying his team, but he's also more than willing to demoralize his opponents every single night. See if you can feel the air let out of State Farm Arena after this double-pump dunk.

Cam Reddish

Sheesh. This euro-step by Reddish was too clean. Last night was the best shooting night of his young career. But besides knocking down 8-13 three-pointers, Reddish also put his handles on full display. Watch this Ginobli-esque move by Reddish.

Zach LaVine Buzzer Beater

Sigh. LaVine was truly unstoppable last night. Every single time the Hawks clawed their way back into the game, he would knock down a clutch shot. Watch this buzzer-beater at the end of the quarter by the future All-Star.

Coby White Dunk

Throw it down, young man! I'm a Hawks homer, but I'm also a sucker for monster dunks. (Can I live?). Everyone knows White as the mild-mannered, soft-spoken guard who makes his teammates better. But check out this ferocious jam by the point guard.

Cardi B

Ok, technically, this is six. And it's not even a play. But I'm always amazed by the celebrity star power that attends Hawks games. For most franchises (Los Angeles Lakers included), this would be the highlight of their season, but it's just a Monday night in Atlanta. Check out Cardi B and Offset in their finest attire sitting courtside.

Recommended For You

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Renee Montgomery Honored by Hawks

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!