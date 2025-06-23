All Hawks

Trae Young and The Rest Of The NBA World React To Tyrese Haliburton's Injury In Game 7 Of The NBA Finals

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) is assisted after an apparent injury following a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The highly-anticipated final game of the 2024-2025 NBA season was off to a terrific start, but a little over halfway through the first quarter, Pacers superstar point guard Tyrese Haliburton went down with an injury. Haliburton had been playing through a calf strain and when he went down in the first quarter tonight, he was in obvious pain.

While the severity of the injury is not known yet, Haliburton had to be helped off and led to the locker room. Shortly after the injury occured, Hawks superstar point guard Trae Young and the rest of the NBA world reacted to what happened:

