Trae Young's Status Revealed For Today's Game vs the Heat
Coming into today's game vs. Miami, Trae Young was listed as questionable, as he had been for the past three games. Atlanta just revealed his final status for the game. Young is going to be available for today's game, but the Hawks are going to be missing Dyson Daniels and Bogdan Bogdanovic.
After beating the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, the Atlanta Hawks are back at home to face the Miami Heat and looking to get their third straight win. This is a big game when it comes to the Eastern Conference Standings, as the Heat are just a 0.5 game in front of Atlanta for 6th in the East.
Our owh Rohan Raman previewed the game earlier today:
"Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 7th in the NBA in PPG, 14th in FG%, 20th in 3PA, 18th in 3P%, 3rd in FTA, 27th in turnovers, and 4th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 15th in points per 100 possessions, 20th in effective field goal percentage, 19th in turnover percentage, 7th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 6th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 27th in PPG allowed, 20th in field goal percentage allowed, 30th in three-point attempts allowed, and 30th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 17th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Miam is a balanced team that shoots well from deep without turning the ball over. The Heat are 18th in PPG, 21st in FG%, 10th in three point attempts, 6th in 3P%, 9th in free throw attempts, 19th in rebounding, and 6th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, Miami is 11th in points per 100 possessions, 19th in effective field goal percentage, 7th in turnover percentage, 21st in offensive rebounding percentage, and 4th in free throw rate.
Defensively, the Heat play a really solid brand of team defense. They rank 6th in PPG allowed, 12th in FG%, 13th in three point attempts allowed, and 14th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Miami is 11th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 12th in effective field goal percentage.
Although it wasn't the most efficient performance, DeAndre Hunter did have 23 points and 11 rebounds against the Heat in the Hawks' play-in game last season. He has been a pleasant surprise for Atlanta as one of the best sixth men in basketball this year. His strong play has been a critical reason why the Hawks have the third-most points off the bench this year. After another great performance against the Bulls, it will be interesting to see if he can have another scoring outburst. On the Miami side, Duncan Robinson getting hot can change things in a hurry. If the Hawks do not have Bogdanovic, they'll have to run Robinson off the line and keep him under wraps."
