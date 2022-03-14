Recap

An unusual cold spell hit much of the East Coast this weekend. I'm not talking about the snow in the southeast, rather the ice that Atlanta had tonight. 'Ice Trae' Young went off for 47 points, including making 7-10 three-pointers. His herculean effort led the Hawks to a 131-128 victory over the Pacers.

Former Hawks head coach, now Pacers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce was animated late in the fourth quarter. The defensive guru couldn't develop a scheme to stop the prolific point guard. Between Pierce on the opposite sidelines and Migos' rapper Quavo sitting courtside, you could tell Young was going to go off tonight.

The offensive outburst went beyond Young. Six Hawks players scored in double digits. The team shot 54.8% from the field and 44.7% from deep. It's worth noting that John Collins (finger/foot) did not play tonight. Additionally, Nate McMillan expanded his rotation to include Delon Wright and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.

However, not everything was easy street for the Hawks tonight. They were heavy favorites, and this game went down to the wire. The Pacers backcourt ate all night. Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, and Duane Washington Jr. scored 25, 25, and 22 points respectively. Perimeter defense remains the Achilles heel of the Hawks.

The Pacers shot 51.7% from the field and 44.7% from deep. They battled back from a 19-point deficit and nearly stole the game. Unfortunately for them, they ran into a buzzsaw wearing No. 11 for the Hawks.

Post-Game Interviews

When a media member brought up the fact that the Hawks were once again one game away from .500, head coach Nate McMillan joked, "You had to remind me, huh?"

McMillan continued, "We know that. We've been here before. For us, it's about closing out this homestand. We're going have to put these last two games behind us and come out with that focus we had from the beginning and get to that level of play once again. We're going to need to bring that from start to finish. The game plan doesn't change."

The Hawks are back at it tomorrow night against the Portland Trail Blazers in State Farm Arena. We will have your game day scouting report ready for you in the morning. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 47 PTS, 5 AST

Danilo Gallinari - 15 PTS, 5 REB

De'Andre Hunter - 15 PTS, 2 REB

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton - 25 PTS, 10 REB

Buddy Hield - 25 PTS, 5 AST

Duane Washington Jr. - 22 PTS, 3 REB

