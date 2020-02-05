AllHawks
Top Stories
News

Trae Young to Compete in 3-Point Contest

Ben Ladner

Trae Young will compete in the 3-Point Contest in February, the NBA announced Tuesday evening. Young now has events scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night of All-Star weekend, making him the only player slated to appear on all three nights. 

Young is shooting 36.7 percent on 9.2 3-point attempts this season. In total, he has made 156 triples on the year -- fourth-most in the NBA and as many as he had over his entire rookie season. He ranks second in the NBA in made shots from at least 30 feet and takes some of the most difficult, contested off-the-dribble 3s in the league. Were it not for Damian Lillard's absurd range, Young might be the best logo-range shooter in the NBA with Steph Curry sidelined with a broken hand. 

He will join Lillard, Dāvis Bertāns, Devonte' Graham, Joe Harris, Buddy Hield, Zach LaVine, and Duncan Robinson in the contest. The event will take place after the Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday night. In a new wrinkle, players can shoot from the "MTN DEW Zone," located six feet behind the 3-point line in two spots at the top of the key. Those shots will count for three points rather than one. As usual, each rack has one ABA-styled "money ball" that will be worth two points. Contestants will now have 70 seconds to shoot 27 shots rather than 60 seconds to shoot 25. 

Young was invited to participate in the Skills Challenge as well, and initially indicated he might join that field as well, but will not compete in that event this year after finishing second in last year's Skills Challenge. He'll also start the All-Star game for the Eastern Conference on Sunday before taking a well-deserved break ahead of the resumption of Atlanta's schedule on February 20. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hawks News & Notes: Injured Hawks Progress as Timberwolves Loom

The banged-up Hawks are slowly progressing toward a healthier roster, but they’ll remain shorthanded for Wednesday's game in Minnesota.

Ben Ladner

Three-Point Play: Celtics Use Third Quarter to Bury Hawks

One of the NBA's best third-quarter teams ambushed the Hawks on Monday night.

Ben Ladner

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Preview

Atlanta could be without key members of its rotation against one of the NBA's best teams.

Ben Ladner

Hawks Reportedly Interested in Capela

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Atlanta could be a landing spot for Houston's big man.

Ben Ladner

Reddish Diagnosed With Concussion

The rookie left Saturday's game after taking an elbow to the face and won't play Monday against Boston.

Ben Ladner

Shorthanded Hawks Fall to Mavericks

Atlanta closed the game with eight players and couldn't find the energy to hang with Dallas.

Ben Ladner

Hawks at Mavericks Live Notebook

The most important insights and observations from Saturday's game.

Ben Ladner

Hawks at Mavericks Game Preview

Luka Dončić won't play on Saturday, but the Mavericks will still be a tough opponent without their MVP candidate.

Ben Ladner

News and Notes From Hawks Practice

Atlanta's frontcourt remains banged up as Trae Young receives another accolade.

Ben Ladner

Young To Play in Rising Stars Game

Trae Young will play in the Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend for the second time.

Ben Ladner