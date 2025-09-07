What was Trae Young's Record on College Gameday?
Yesterday, Trae Young made an appearance on College GameDay as the celebrity guest picker, where he chose the winners of eight games in college football. The games that Young selected winners for were Illinois at Duke, Baylor at No. 17 SMU, Virginia at NC State, Kansas at Missouri, 12th-ranked Arizona State at Mississippi State, 20th-ranked Ole Miss at Kentucky, Iowa at Iowa State, and 15th-ranked Michigan at 18th-ranked Oklahoma.
Based on the picks made by Young, he had a good 5-3 record in terms of his picks, as he is now 13-5 all-time in picks. When Young originally gave his picks for the games, it caused many to overreact on social media. However, regardless, he was right for the majority of his picks. Let's take a look at what fans originally had to say about Young's picks.
Repping his school
In person, the crowd at the University of Oklahoma was very supportive of Young, and throughout his making of his picks, the crowd was loud in support. Throughout, there were a few jokes made about Young and his picks, but one of the main standout moments was when Young made his picks for Oklahoma vs Michigan.
"I know there's a lot of legends in the building, and you can obviously see most of them are against us, uh, but this is our second time playing Michigan. Uh, the last time we played them, we all know the result. Um, and we ultimately won the championship at the end of the year. And uh, for me, I'm having that same feeling like I'm having that same type of vibe. (Young) BOOMER! (crowd reacts), SOONER! BOOMER! SOONER!"
Many of Young's picks came as a result of inner conference rivals and some personal connections that he had with coaches at the schools that he picked. Another standout and funny moment was when Young picked between Kansas and Missouri, where he and Pat McAfee went back-and-forth about the pick:
McAfee: "Rock Chalk."
Young: "Rock Chalk? We gonna have to disagree again. I’m a have to go with Missouri. We in the SEC, so I’m rolling with them. I can’t—I can’t go with the Jayhawks."
McAfee: "Rock Chalk, say it."
Young: "Can’t." [laughter follows]
Young did well as the celebrity host overall, particularly in his game picks, and as a host, as he was seen signing autographs and taking pictures for fans before the show began. Overall, Young will always be remembered fondly for his time in Oklahoma as a player, but he is also showing fans that, beyond just basketball, he is a relatable and big sports fan, like the rest of us. With an overall record of 13-5 in picks and the reaction that Young garners from the Oklahoma crowd, it is likely that Young will be back at some point down the line.