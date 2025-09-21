What Would Make A Successful Season for the Atlanta Hawks?
With the season a month away, it's time that we start taking a look at what the Hawks could look like. Specifically, how would a successful season look in Atlanta, and what would it take for that to happen, based on the construction of this team this past offseason?
Lots of Changes
This offseason, the Hawks have been one of the most talked-about teams in the NBA, as they have made significant changes that have led them to be in contention for the Eastern Conference. Some of the more impactful moves they made were trading for Kristaps Porzingis, signing Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard, and trading the No.13 overall pick for the No.23 and 2026 unprotected draft pick.
The Hawks have also been looked at as a genuine contender by the NBA media as well, as ESPN's insiders gave their picks on the teams most likely to take a leap this season:
"But don't sleep on the Atlanta Hawks, which finished just behind the Spurs in the poll, or the Philadelphia 76ers. Just five years ago, the 76ers and Hawks battled it out in the Eastern Conference semifinals with Trae Young and Joel Embiid dropping 39 and 37 points, respectively, in Game 7. Philadelphia's prospects hinge largely on the health of veteran stars Embiid and Paul George, as well as continued growth from Tyrese Maxey. The Hawks, meanwhile, pieced together a potentially transformative offseason by adding scorers such as Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kennard to complement Young, in addition to a reliable defender in Nickeil Alexander-Walker."
As for what it will take for the Hawks to call or see this season as a success, it will include a multitude of factors, from Jalen Johnson taking another leap forward and becoming an All-Star for the first time, Trae Young making another All-Star and All-NBA, Porzingis staying healthy, and finishing as a top-five seed in the Eastern Conference. This is a significant hope for Atlanta, but it would mean that all the team's parts will be doing their job. However, let's take a look at how each of the following scenarios could help the team achieve its goals.
1. Jalen Johnson Makes The All-Star Team
For Johnson, he is coming off two seasons where he looked like he could've been an All-Star caliber player, but unfortunately, had the last two years derailed by significant injuries. In 2023, Johnson had his wrist broken early in the season, after being fouled on an open lane dunk attempt by Kyle Kuzma, resulting in him missing a month of action. In 2024, Johnson tore his labrum and effectively had his season cut short midway through, where the Hawks found themselves as a top-five seed before he was injured and were in the In-Season Tournament Eastern Conference Final. This season, Johnson will likely continue his growth as a player and average a near triple-double again, which would make him a lock for an All-Star spot if the Hawks are winning by February.
2. Trae Young All-Star And All-NBA
Young is in a tricky situation right now, as he and the Hawks organization haven't concluded a contract extension, which has left both sides in a strange spot with the media and fans. For Young, one could make the argument that he has worked extremely hard to carry this Hawks team since he's gotten to the NBA with a lack of talent in most years and still managed to get them to the Eastern Conference Finals and be the team's only All-Star since he was drafted. For the organization, however, they have some reservations about building around Young long-term due to the team's lack of success over the last few years and his age as the extension goes on. This season, however, Young could silence critics and earn his contract extension if he goes on to have another impactful season like he did in the 2021-22 season, where he made All-NBA and All-Star Teams.
3. Porzingis Healthy
This past season was a rough one for Porzingis, as he battled with injuries throughout and missed significant time due to sickness in the NBA Playoffs. His injury history and expiring contract both played a role in why the Boston Celtics were quick to move off him after the season ended, as the team was concerned about his long-term success. For Atlanta, however, this was a big hit-or-miss move based on Porzingis' expiring contract and injury history. Still, if he can stay healthy in Atlanta and keep a high level of production, this move could pay off significantly for the Hawks this season.
4. Hawks Finish Top Five In The Eastern Conference
For Atlanta, this season can be a memorable one, as the Eastern Conference is as wide open as it has been in about five years since the Hawks made the Eastern Conference Finals. This, however, is due to injuries and roster shifts throughout the conference, but either way, the Hawks have the talent necessary to finish in the top five of the Eastern Conference if they stay healthy and players make the contributions needed to win. With that being said, the Hawks could very well have a season similar to the one they had in 2015, where they had multiple All-Stars, won 60 games, and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, even that season, nobody saw that coming, so only time will tell.