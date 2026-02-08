2026 NBA Draft: Hawks Land College Basketball's Top Player and High-Level Point Guard In Latest Mock

With the NBA trade deadline now in the books, the focuse around the league is going to turn to the playoff push and the NBA draft lottery that is set to take place in three months.

One thing that was made apparent after the trade deadline is that there is going to be perhaps an unprecedented level of tanking around the NBA. Sacramento, Indiana, Brooklyn, Washington, Utah, Dallas, Memphis, Milwaukee, and Chicago have no incentive to win games the rest of the season and it will result in a lot of bad basketball over the next two months to try and get teams in position for what is a loaded 2026 NBA Draft.

The Hawks still have an advantageous position in the draft lottery, owning the most favorable of the Pelicans and Bucks picks this year, and in the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, Atlanta gets the second pick and lands the most productive player in college basketball this season, Duke's Cameron Boozer. Not only that, but with their second first round pick, the Hawks pick up Iowa point guard Bennett Stirtz

2. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Cameron Boozer (Duke)

Position: PF | Size: 6'9", 250 lbs | Age: 18

Pro Comp: Alperen Sengun

"There isn't much left for Cameron Boozer to sell NBA teams on. He hasn't had an off-game since opening night against Texas.

Without flashy athletic pop or acrobatics, he's consistently dominated with counters for everything defenses show him, whether it's with his three-ball, footwork on drives, strength in the paint, left hand or the processing to make quick passing reads.

He's currently both No. 1 and No. 3 on boards for various scouts we've polled. Those who prefer Peterson or Dybantsa mostly question Boozer's defensive projection. The ones who project the draft's true prize see textbook, inside-out scoring versatility for the NBA, plus the intangibles that allow prospects to maximize their talent/potential and impact on winning.

Athleticism has seemingly become less of a requirement to reach NBA superstardom in today's league. Yet, with 21 dunks and a 3.2 steal percentage, Boozer's movement may even be underrated."

20. Atlanta Hawks: Bennett Stirtz (Iowa)

Position: PG | Size: 6'4", 190 lbs | Age: 22

Pro Comp: Malcolm Brogdon

"Bennett Stirtz made his strongest pitch to NBA scouts against Oregon, finishing with 32 points while creating separation all day off change of speed, ball-handling and footwork maneuvers.

He was also showing off his tough shotmaking when defenders remain attached. And his off-ball scoring was on display on a number of clever cuts.

Scouts still sound split on the upside of a guard who'll be a 23-year-old rookie. He's also been with coach Ben McCollum at three different programs, so there's curiosity about how he'll fare with someone new for the first time next year."

This would be close to a grand slam for the Hawks. Boozer has been fantastic this season and projects to a be a productive NBA player. Getting to add him to a core of Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, Zaccharie Risacher, and Asa Newell. He does everything well and gives the Hawks a potential All-NBA player to an already intriguing core.

Stirtz size might be a concern, but he runs an offense very well and is an excellent passer. He projects as a high-level bench guard, which is a need for Atlanta.

